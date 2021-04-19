HUNTINGTON — Austin Dempsey’s senior year for Huntington High wrestling hasn’t gone as he wanted.
Yet, Dempsey has kept the complaints to a minimum as he attempts to put a nice bow on his career. A second West Virginia High School championship.
Recovering from a knee injury and a quarantine due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic kept Dempsey in street clothes for most of the season. He got healthy in time to win the Class Region 4 championship at 171 pounds on April 10 and enter the 74th State Tournament at Mountain Health Arena ranked No. 1 in his weight class even though is record was just 4-0. He won the state at this weight a year ago and finished 33-5.
“Little rusty at first. Just wanted to get back on the mat,” Dempsey said Monday morning after securing an opening-round win. “Wrestled my whole life. Watching and knowing the team was without me my senior year hurt a little bit.”
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic caused the West Virginia wrestling season to get a late start. The state tournament is the first event with fans at Mountain Health Arena since the virus hit and numerous protocols went into place such as social distancing and wearing face masks.
Dempsey got in two matches prior to the regional, then won twice at the regional to enter as Region 4 champ. He defeated Gage Bailey of Hurricane in the semifinals and Jude Childers of Parkersburg South in the finals. He could see them again here if he goes all the way. The week he got the OK to go from the knee injury, the Highlanders had to go into quarantine for COVID-19 tracing.
“My conditioning is better,” Dempsey said. “I never cared too much about the rankings. It’s what I do on the mat that matters.”
Dempsey didn’t need much time to get past Seth Anderson of George Washington in the quarterfinals, winning by pin in the first period. He pinned Seth Anderson of George Washington in the quarters, setting up a semifinal date against Dakota Hagedorn of University.
At the state, the Huntington High wrestlers and coaches are seating in Section 17 when not on the mat.
“My goal. Keep on wrestling,” Dempsey said. “I’m here to win it. One match at a time.”
Highlanders coach Rob Archer said Dempsey, whose uncle is assistant coach John Dempsey, has been quite the competitor for his career.
“One of the most dedicated kids I’ve ever coached,” Archer said. “He’s not the fastest, he’s not the strongest, it’s not like he has unbelievable technique. He just keeps coming.
“He had a good fall. The injury and then the whole team has to quarantine. He’s been a good leader through all of this.”
Also in the semifinals for Huntington are Joe Riggs at 120, Orion Barrett at 152 and Quran Misner at 182.
Parkersburg South, seeking a seventh straight Class AAA state title, leads with 119 points and has 11 wrestlers in Tuesday’s semifinals. Spring Mills is second with 92.