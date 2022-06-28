INSTITUTE, W.Va. — When Gary Ogilvie spoke to the WVFC 2004 girls in the huddle after their semifinal win, not everything the head coach was saying was audible.
But you could hear one thing: “Superb.”
And for good reason. The 18U girls stymied Pittsburgh Hotspurs 2004 with a 3-1 win in Tuesday’s semifinal match at the U.S. Youth Soccer Eastern Regional Championships at Shawnee Sports Complex in Institute.
WVFC will play Liverpool FC International 2004 in Wednesday’s final at 1 p.m. at Shawnee. The winner of the regional final moves on to the USYS National Championships, which take place July 19-24 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Field House in Orlando, Florida.
Wednesday’s final will be directly following the 18U boys final, which features the only other West Virginia team, WVFC 2004 boys.
Ogilvie, who is the coach for both teams, spoke about his girls after they advanced to the final.
“Extremely proud, they’ve been getting better every game,” Ogilvie said. “It was no different today, they were superb. In possession, out possession, all 17 girls worked their tails off. Superb.”
From the outset, it was a back-and-forth affair. Both teams had chances in the first 20 minutes and it was shaping up to be a defensive battle, but that was not the case in the long run.
The four goals scored in the game came in spurts of two.
WVFC’s Ava Tretheway (George Washington High School) broke the scoreless tie in the 23rd minute as she took a pass from Annie Cimino (Charleston Catholic) and scored.
Three minutes later, Cimino’s Charleston Catholic teammate, Claire Mullen, put WVFC up 2-0 with a goal in the 26th minute.
It was 2-0 WVFC at halftime.
Midway through the second half, WVFC goalkeeper Kaitlyn Sayre (Winfield), was called for a foul after she pulled a Hotspurs player to the ground in the box and the Hotspurs were awarded a penalty kick, which was converted to cut the deficit in half.
The 2-1 score was short-lived, though, as Emma Shields (Cabell Midland) immediately responded with a goal of her own.
She fielded a good pass and broke through the Hotspurs defense and was all alone, the goalkeeper being her final obstacle. Shields got the ball right by that obstacle and WVFC was out to a 3-1 lead.
From there, defense was the name of the game for WVFC, and the Hotspurs were on life support and played with an urgent tempo.
That urgent tempo created a lot of good chances for the Hotspurs, and WVFC was seemingly pinned to the Hotspurs’ side of the field.
Sayre made up for the foul by making a few game-changing saves while the WVFC defense around the net held serve for the most part, save for a couple very close calls.
Ogilvie was pleased with his team’s defense.
“It wasn’t easy,” he said. “They’re a very good team. They’ve got very good players and they looked dangerous in attack so we had to make sure we pressed at the right times and then we sat in at the right times. So I thought the girls did a really good job of choosing when to do that and when not to do that.”
Ogilvie and the WVFC 2004 girls have another quick turnaround with a game on Wednesday afternoon, in the heat of the day.
“We just keep doing what we do and the girls have to get back and recover and look after themselves,” Ogilvie said. “We’ve got a big squad, we’ve got a big roster, so they’ve been sharing minutes a lot, which helps. But they’ve just gotta look after themselves and we’ll come out and do the same thing we’ve done the last three games.”