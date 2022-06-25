WVFC 2009’s Arabella Holly (66) attempts to take possession from Smithtown Kickers’ Katelyn Toia as the teams face off in the U13 girls division at the United States Youth Soccer Eastern Regional Championships Saturday at Barboursville Park.
WVFC 2009’s Arabella Holly (66) attempts to take possession from Smithtown Kickers’ Katelyn Toia as the teams face off in the U13 girls division at the United States Youth Soccer Eastern Regional Championships Saturday at Barboursville Park.
BARBOURSVILLE — The result was the same for the second consecutive match for the WVFC 2009 girls Saturday morning.
Following a 3-0 loss to Pennsylvania-based Keystone FC on Friday morning, the club failed to score on Day 2 of the United States Youth Soccer Eastern Regional Championships, suffering a 3-0 loss to the Smithtown Kickers from Long Island, New York.
“A little disappointing, if I’m honest. We had the exact same score line yesterday and I still left the field feeling good because I thought we played hard, did everything we worked on in practice, and you couldn’t ask for much more,” WVFC 2009 coach Kimberly D’Angelo said following Saturday’s match.
“I felt like today was the opposite, which was a good learning experience for the girls,” she added.
Smithtown had a few chances early in the first half but could not convert and the two sides went to the halftime break in a scoreless tie, but that score wouldn’t hold for long.
Aubree Ellis broke the tie in the opening minutes of the second half, sneaking a shot past the keeper to give the Kickers a 1-0 lead.
That seemed to give a jolt to the entire team as the intensity of the match heightened as WVFC 2009 tried to find an equalizer. But simple mistakes made it hard to mount a comeback and ultimately led to more goals allowed.
“The teams that advance usually do all the little things right all the time, and I think that’s something we struggled with,” D’Angelo said. “Over 70 minutes or five days, it adds up.”
Smithtown took a 2-0 lead after Lanie Ryder found herself wide open in the box, converting on the chance to double the lead for her club. She added another before the match ended, helping Smithtown to a 3-0 decision and picking up its first win of the weekend after a draw to open play Friday.
“Without a doubt it was just our energy,” Smithtown Kickers coach Marty Hearney said. “I thought defensively from all parts of the field we pressed the ball pretty well, which helped us create some goals.”
With the win, Smithtown finds itself one game back of the group lead in pool play, leading to a Sunday finale against Keystone FC, which could decide the winner of Group C in the U13 girls division.
WVFC 2009, on the other hand, cannot win the group after dropping their first two matches, but could play spoiler against New England Surf, who stands at 0-1-1 through Day 2 of competition and needs a win and some help to advance past the group stage.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.