The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Youth Soccer
Buy Now

U-19 Girls WVFC team hugs on field after winning their championship game against RV United Premier(NJ) 2-1.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

DES MOINES, Iowa - One West Virginia team made a big splash in the first day of the US Youth Soccer National Presidents Cup  in Des Moines, Iowa.

The West Virginia Futbol Club U-19 girls opened pool play on Thursday with a 3-2 win over Chicago Rush 2002 Select.

With that win, the WVFC U-19 girls, coached by Erika Duncan, are tied for first place in Bracket A with Utah Avalanche Black, who was also victorious on Thursday.

WVFC U-19 meets Utah Avalanche Black at 9 a.m. on Friday in the second game of pool play.

Many of the players on the WVFC U-19 girls team are from the Huntington and Charleston area.

In other action, WVFC 2007 Boys - another locally-based U-14 boys team who qualified - fell 2-0 in its first pool play game to FC Boreal out of Chuba, Minnesota.

On Friday, WVFC 2007 Boys will take on Spartans FC Academy 07 Boys out of Arizona at 11:15 a.m. at the James Cownie Sports Complex.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you