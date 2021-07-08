DES MOINES, Iowa - One West Virginia team made a big splash in the first day of the US Youth Soccer National Presidents Cup in Des Moines, Iowa.
The West Virginia Futbol Club U-19 girls opened pool play on Thursday with a 3-2 win over Chicago Rush 2002 Select.
With that win, the WVFC U-19 girls, coached by Erika Duncan, are tied for first place in Bracket A with Utah Avalanche Black, who was also victorious on Thursday.
WVFC U-19 meets Utah Avalanche Black at 9 a.m. on Friday in the second game of pool play.
Many of the players on the WVFC U-19 girls team are from the Huntington and Charleston area.
In other action, WVFC 2007 Boys - another locally-based U-14 boys team who qualified - fell 2-0 in its first pool play game to FC Boreal out of Chuba, Minnesota.
On Friday, WVFC 2007 Boys will take on Spartans FC Academy 07 Boys out of Arizona at 11:15 a.m. at the James Cownie Sports Complex.