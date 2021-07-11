DES MOINES, Iowa — The title dreams of WVFC’s U-19 girls team came to an end on Sunday in the National Presidents Cup Championship.
The WVFC side fell to Utah Avalanche, 6-0, on a rainy morning at the James Cownie Sports Complex.
With the loss, WVFC U-19 Girls finished as finalists in the U-19 group and were 2-2 on the week with both losses coming to the champions.
Despite the outcome, the team did have something to celebrate as WVFC’s Linsey Hackney was named the winner of the U-19 Girls Golden Boot Award.
While the result was not what the team envisioned, it ended a strong week as WVFC had two sides representing the state at the National Presidents Cup.
The WVFC 2007 Boys also competed in the U-14 Boys Division, finishing 0-2-1 on the week with a 1-1 draw against Mississippi on Saturday.
The two teams were slated to meet again in a consolation match on Sunday, but inclement weather and deteriorating conditions at the James Cownie Sports Complex forced the cancellation of all consolation matches scheduled for Sunday.
In addition to the players involved, the West Virginia Soccer Association had five of its referees assigned to work the 2021 National Presidents Cup.
According to WVSA’s Twitter account, all five represented the state in working championship matches on Sunday.