HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s men’s soccer team isn’t the only soccer team in the state of West Virginia that is playing for championships these days.
A West Virginia-based team will play for the National Presidents Cup title on Sunday.
WVFC U-19 girls earned a 5-0 win over Knoxville Reds 03 Santos (Tennessee) on Saturday to earn its way into the National Presidents Cup Championship in their division.
That championship matchup will take place at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at the James Cownie Sports Complex.
To win the title, however, WVFC U-19 will have to avenge a pool play loss to Utah Avalanche Black, whom they fell to 3-1 on Friday.
The team, made up of talented soccer players from the Huntington and Charleston areas and beyond, has scored nine goals in three games at the National Presidents Cup.
The head coach of WVFC U-19 girls is former Marshall soccer standout Erika Duncan. She is joined on staff by former Herd men’s soccer talent Fayanga Keita and former University of Charleston player Kimberly D’Angelo.
In other National Presidents Cup action, the WVFC 2007 Boys team earned a 1-1 draw against Mississippi’s NWRAA IFC 07B Red on Saturday to finish pool play at 0-2-1.
Those two teams will meet again at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday in a consolation match after failing to advance to the championship.