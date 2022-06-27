BARBOURSVILLE — Two local soccer teams saw their seasons end in the quarterfinal round of the United States Youth Soccer Eastern Regional Championships Monday afternoon.
WVFC 2007 boys fell 3-1 to Potomac Soccer Association (Maryland) in the U15 division and WVFC 2009 boys were defeated 4-0 by A.C. Connecticut in the U13 division played at Barboursville Park.
The 2007 team, coached by Fayanga Keita, opened the weekend with two consecutive wins but lost their final match in the group stage before being eliminated in the quarterfinal round Monday.
"We came in expecting to play against some of the best competition in the country and I think the boys showed that they belong at this level," Keita said.
"That's just soccer, sometimes you're and sometimes you're down but I'm proud of them."
Tyler Snyder put WVFC ahead with his second goal in as many days at the 10 minute mark in the first period but a relentless attack by Potomac quickly wore down the defensive back line, leading to the equalizer from Alessandro de Marchi in the closing moments of the first half.
James Dobransky doubled the lead at the midway point of the second half when he sliced a ball through a pair of defenders and past WVFC keeper Seth Casto.
Marchi struck again in the closing moments of the match, notching an empty-net goal as WVFC has it's back against the wall and had brought Casto out of the net to create more offensive pressure.
"We just lost a little bit of concentration and we let them back in the game. When they got back in it we had tired legs and (Potomac) continued to press us," said Keita.
Potomac Soccer Association will face Seacoast United Bedford in the U15 semifinal round, which will be played at West Virginia State Wednesday morning. The final will be played Thursday at Shawnee Sports Complex.
For WVFC 2009, who also went 2-1 in group play to earn a quarterfinal spot, A.C. Connecticut proved to be too much of a challenge, allowing two goals in each half and losing a 4-0 result in their final match of the season.
Garrett Shields, a first year head coach, said he was proud of the effort given throughout the weekend and looks forward to the future of the team with high hopes for next season.
"We came out Friday and dominated which gave a good result and advanced to the quarterfinals which is a monumental thing for this team," Shields, a former WVFC player himself, said. "They are still so young and have so much potential. When I was this age, the idea of going to the quarterfinals was so far out of the picture."
A.C. Connecticut moves on to face Villanova Soccer Academy in the U13 semifinals Wednesday with a chance to earn a spot in Thursday's final. Both the semifinal and final matches will be at Shawnee Sports Complex in Dunbar.