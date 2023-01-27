The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CHARLESTON -- West Virginia Golf Association executive director Brad Ullman is leaving that role to become tournament director for LIV Golf, the WVGA announced in a release dated Friday.

Ullman had been executive director since 2014 and worked for the WVGA since a 2007 internship. His first full-time position with the WVGA was director of junior golf, a path he continued by championing the First Tee-West Virginia program in 170 elementary schools across the state.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you