CHARLESTON -- West Virginia Golf Association executive director Brad Ullman is leaving that role to become tournament director for LIV Golf, the WVGA announced in a release dated Friday.
Ullman had been executive director since 2014 and worked for the WVGA since a 2007 internship. His first full-time position with the WVGA was director of junior golf, a path he continued by championing the First Tee-West Virginia program in 170 elementary schools across the state.
“It’s been an absolute pleasure working for the West Virginia Golf Association for the past 16 years,” Ullman said in the release. “I’ve met and worked with a lot of great people and have many memories that I will cherish long after I leave.”
He is a Williamstown High School and Fairmont State University alumnus.
The WVGA will undertake “a national search” to fill its executive director position, per the release.
