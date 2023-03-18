CHARLESTON -- James Monroe’s boys probably could have started celebrating at the end of the third quarter on Saturday.
The No. 1 Mavericks dominated No. 3 Tucker County 66-35 in the Class A state basketball championship game at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center to win Class A for the second year in a row.
James Monroe (25-2) defeated Greater Beckley Christian 72-47 in last year’s title game. The Mavericks have outscored opponents 138-82 in their last two state championship games. During its two state championship runs, James Monroe won six state tournament games by an average of 31.6 points per game. James Monroe’s record over the past two seasons is 52-2.
Mavericks coach Matt Sauvage brought his entire team up to the podium for a postgame news conference.
“It feels good,” Sauvage said. “I said it last year and I’ll say it again this year, I’m blessed. I’m blessed by the boys you see up here and by the coaches you see up here. Hat's off to Tucker. We were stressing last night. At least the coaches were. I don’t know how much the players were. We watched a lot of film and they’re good. They have a good team.”
West Virginia boys basketball Gatorade Player of the Year Eli Allen proved worthy of the honor as he was 12 of 16 from the field and 4 of 4 from distance for a game-high 29 points. Allen also had four assists, three steals and a block.
Allen tied a Class A state tournament record with 32 made field goals. He was 32 of 48 from the field in three games this week.
“Truthfully from the sets, coach put us in the right positions,” Allen said. “I didn’t shoot the ball the best in the first two games from outside or the free throw line, but I made it up with layups and midrange.”
“He facilitates a lot,” Sauvage said of Allen. “We knew coming in that if we could get certain switches -- and they actually switched it -- that Eli was going to end up scoring a lot of points. We took what the team gave us and we ran with it.”
Tucker County (20-5) coach Daniel Helmick said Allen was tough to prepare for in just a day.
“We had some plans, but we messed up some rotations and didn’t help like we were supposed to,” Helmick said. “He’s a nice player. He’s one of the best players in the state regardless of class.”
The first quarter was close as the Mavericks outscored the Mountain Lions 13-9, but James Monroe used a 17-11 second-quarter run to take a 30-20 halftime lead.
James Monroe outscored Tucker County 18-8 in the third quarter and led 48-28 after three quarters.
The fourth quarter was a formality. The Mavericks outscored the Mountain Lions 18-8 to get out to the 66-35 lead that went final. That lead was James Monroe’s largest of the game.
James Monroe shot 27 of 46 (58.7%) and the Mavericks were 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Allen hit four of those five 3-pointers.
Tucker County was 11 of 35 (31.4%) from the field and 1 of 17 (5.9%) from distance.
“They locked us down,” Helmick said. “They did a heck of a job defensively. We missed some shots, and maybe if some of them would have fallen, we would have gotten into a rhythm. We just never got in a rhythm at all. Hat's off to them. They kicked our butts on the boards.”
James Monroe outrebounded Tucker County 28-21.
“We did win the rebounding battle. Way to go, fellas,” Sauvage said to his team at the podium. “That was one of the things we wrote on the board. One of the things we talked about last night was winning the rebounding battle. Sometimes Tucker likes to play what we call 'bully ball,' which is not a bad thing when you have bigs. We decided to front them and had help on the back side. Once our guards starting putting pressure, it made a lot of difference in that game.”
Juan Hopkins led all rebounders with seven and scored eight points. Josh Burks was James Monroe’s other double-figure scorer. He was 4 of 6 from the field and 4 of 5 from the line for 13 points.
Tucker County was led in scoring by Trevan Bonner, who had 14 points.
James Monroe forced 14 turnovers and scored 16 points off them. The Mavericks turned the ball over just six times.
TUCKER COUNTY 9 11 8 7 -- 35: Bonner 14, L.Bennett 0, Anderson 0, Lycliter 0, Knotts 2, Quattro 2, B.Bennett 0, Rosenau 6, Wilfong 11, Robeson 0, Carr 0.
JAMES MONROE 13 17 18 18 -- 66: Burks 13, Ridgeway 6, Allen 29, Fox 4, Hopkins 8, Dowdy 0, Mann 2, Charlton 0, Hunter 2, Boggs 0, Ganoe 0, Jackson 2, Baker 0.