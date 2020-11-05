CHARLESTON — On Thursday afternoon, the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission filed a petition with the state’s Supreme Court to stop a Berkeley County judge’s injunction, delaying part of the state soccer tournament.
A judge Thursday morning ruled the state discriminated against high school soccer players in Berkeley County by not allowing them to participate in the postseason tournament.
Berkeley County Circuit Court Judge Steven Redding granted a temporary restraining order to stop the AAA boys and girls soccer tournament.
West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission executive director Bernie Dolan said by phone that the Supreme Court would take the case up Friday and arguments by both sides must be submitted before 9 a.m. Friday.
However, Jennifer Bundy, public information officer for the Supreme Court of Appeals in West Virginia, clarified the happenings, confirming that the WVSSAC filed a writ of prohibition against Redding’s ruling.
Bundy went on to say by email that there is currently no hearing scheduled, and such a determination will come when/if a response is received to the petition.
The AA-A soccer tournament will continue as planned and was not affected by this order.
Emily Beck, a senior on Martinsburg High School’s girls soccer team, filed the lawsuit against the state. Beck’s parents, attorneys Barry and Kelly Beck, argued before the court on her behalf, according to West Virginia MetroNews.
Beck’s argument centered around the state’s color-coded school reopening map and the lack of COVID-19 testing available in Berkeley County. Since Oct. 17, Berkeley County has been in the orange category, which under the state’s guidelines stops all athletic events from being played.
The sectional tournament began Oct. 19, and none of the Berkeley County schools could participate, according to Redding’s order. Meanwhile, the other three girls soccer regional winners — Wheeling Park, George Washington and Parkersburg South — were able to play and win their regional tournaments and advance to the state tournament.
Berkeley County’s orange status also meant that neighboring Jefferson County, which stayed below orange, won the Eastern Panhandle region without having to play any Berkeley County schools.
Beck argued there were more opportunities for COVID-19 testing in Kanawha County than in her home county, which gave Kanawha schools a greater opportunity to drive their percent positivity rates down to a number that would achieve green, yellow or gold status.
“As a result of the more widespread availability of testing in Kanawha County, nearly twice as many individuals in that county were tested,” Redding wrote in his order. “In turn, this appears to have resulted in a lower percent positivity rate than existed prior to the greater level of testing being made available there. Berkeley County, however, has not had the same availability of testing opportunities, thus making it less likely that the county would achieve lower percent positivity rates.”
Beck also argued the SSAC “refused to make modifications available to the athletes in Berkeley County” but modified the testing criteria for some cross country athletes to compete in the state meet earlier this year.
Redding reflected on his own experiences as a high schooler playing in state tournaments, and found athletes in Berkeley County “will suffer immediate and irreparable harm” if the SSAC does not allow them to participate.
“At this stage of the litigation, the Court finds that Ms. Beck and all other high school soccer athletes in Berkeley County have raised a significant claim that they are being denied equal protection under the law because the WVSSAC’s use of the (color) map does not take into consideration the disparity of testing availability among the counties or the absurd reality that schools in counties with much higher infection rates are not barred from playing in the tournament,” Redding wrote.