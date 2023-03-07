CHARLESTON – Sydney Baird was unstoppable for Webster County in the second half on Tuesday.
Baird scored 29 second-half points to tally a game-high 33 points as she lifted the No. 5 Highlanders over No. 4 Greenbrier West 55-34 in a Class A quarterfinal in the WVSSAC state girls basketball tournament at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
Baird shot 2 of 10 from the field for four points in the first half but hit 10 of her 14 second-half field goal attempts. Overall, she was 12 of 24 from the field, 8 of 11 from the line and tallied eight rebounds and three assists.
Webster County (19-7) moves on to the semifinals and will meet the winner of Tuesday night's quarterfinal between No. 1 Cameron and No. 8 Pendleton County. That game ended after press time.
Greenbrier West (18-8) took a 20-18 lead into halftime, and the Cavaliers led by as many as six points in the first quarter.
Baird's offense and Webster County's defense found some rhythm in the second half as the Highlanders outscored Greenbrier West 37-14 over the final two quarters.
"It was a great game for us today," Webster County coach Sharon Baird said. "Unfortunately, we decided to wait until the second half to wake up and play some basketball. I think our halftime speech (changed things). We talked about things we needed to work on, such as rebounding."
Webster County outrebounded Greenbrier West 43-36.
The Cavaliers’ leading scorers were Preslee Treadway and Maddie Fields, who each had 12 points.
GREENBRIER WEST 13 7 15 22 – 34: Barclay 8, Thomas 2, Treadway 12, Fields 12.
WEBSTER COUNTY 9 9 15 22 – 55: Funk 2, Wayne 4, Baird 33, Mathes 2, Taylor 8, Key 4.
MORGANTOWN 58, PRINCETON 21: Lily Jordan’s 18 points led the Mohigans during a Class AAAA quarterfinal matchup on Tuesday afternoon.
Morgantown started the game on a 9-0 run, thanks to six early points from Jordan.
Princeton’s Kylie Connor eventually ended the Mohigans’ run as she converted on a pair of free throws.
Morgantown started to run away with the game during the second stanza.
The Mohigans went on a 12-0 run to start the second quarter and hit the locker rooms with a 26-10 lead.
Morgantown continued to control the tempo during the second half as it outscored the Tigers 32-11.
The Mohigans played strong defense throughout the entire game, and their full-court pressure was a major factor during the contest.
Morgantown held Princeton to only six made field goals during the contest, as they shot 16% from the field.
The Mohigans’ pressure also allowed them to dominate the turnover battle, as they forced 23 while only committing 10 of their own.
Morgantown scored 26 points off turnovers during the contest.
“I thought we got off to a good start today,” Mohigans coach Doug Goodwin said. “We got the ball inside-out to get things rolling. Once we got a few shots down, I think we kind of settled a little bit more.”
MORGANTOWN 9 17 17 15 – 58: Jordan 18, A. Smith 10, Wassick 6, Henkins 6, Hawkins 6, Chipps 5, Bechtel 5, P. Smith 2.
PRINCETON 4 6 5 6 – 21: Conner 7, Stull 6, Bane 2, Davis 2, Wright 2, Burner 1, Southers 1.
WHEELING PARK 82, WASHINGTON 36: Alexis Bordas and Lala Woods combined to score 56 points, lifting No. 1 seed Wheeling Park past No. 8 seed Washington during their Class AAAA quarterfinal matchup
Wheeling Park never trailed and jumped out to a 10-2 lead after a putback from Bordas about two minutes in.
Washington found the rim twice more during the first stanza through a pair of 3s from Addison Skinner and Miriangelis Rivera, but Wheeling Park still controlled the game, as they entered the second stanza leading 20-8.
Wheeling Park outscored Washington 13-2 during the first 4:25 of the second quarter and hit halftime with a commanding 46-16 lead.
Wheeling Park set the tone early with a successful full-court press, making it hard for Washington to even advance the ball past halfcourt at times.
Wheeling Park forced 24 turnovers from Washington while only committing 16 of their own, and they also scored 34 points off turnovers compared to Washington’s seven.
“I thought we came out and played hard,” Wheeling Park coach Ryan Young said. “We’ve got smart basketball players, and I thought they responded as the game went on to what was maybe a challenge at the beginning offensively.”
WHEELING PARK 20 26 18 18 – 82: Bordas 34, Woods 22, Delk 8, Huffman 6, Abraham 4, Sparks 2, Hicks 2, Derrow 2, Stone 2.
WASHINGTON 8 8 8 12 – 36: Rivera 11, Itobi 7, Adams 6, Skinner 5, Hairston 3, Michaels 2, Hardy 2.
CAMERON 79, PENDLETON COUNTY 59: Ashlynn Van Tassell scored 36 points and grabbed 21 rebounds to lift the top-seeded Dragons (20-6) over the eighth-seeded Wildcats (15-7) in a Class A quarterfinal.
Cameron won despite a 43-point effort by Pendleton County’s Ana Young.
“The Young girl is a great player,” Dragons coach Holly Pettit said. “She’s a stud. She’s legit. You can play the best on her and she’s still going to score. We had to take away the rest of them.”
The defending state champion Dragons led 34-29 at halftime, then used an 18-2 run to open the third quarter to take control. Cameron took advantage of a 42-23 rebounding edge.
Leading 53-33, Cameron pulled away to a 30-point lead as Kenzie Clutter assisted Van Tassell on two baskets, then scored two of her own.
Maxi Neely scored 17 points and Clutter issued 11 assists for Cameron, which faces Webster County at 1 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.
PENDLETON COUNTY 18 11 11 19 — 59: Young 43, Depue 2, Townsend 8, Alt 2, Beachler 1, Smith 0, Heavener 0, Arbaugh 0, Miller 3, Hedrick 0.
CAMERON 19 15 32 13 — 79: Clutter 6, E. Dobbs 5, A. Dobbs 9, Neely 17, Van Tassell 36, Bertram 0, Thomas 0, Schrack 0, Neehouse 1, Carter 0, Francis 0, Littleton 0.