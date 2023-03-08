Abby Alt’s game-high 18 points led sixth-seeded Petersburg to a 48-40 win over St. Marys on Wednesday in the Class AA quarterfinals to begin the second day of the WVSSAC girls state basketball tournament.
The Vikings (14-9) pulled away late in the first half to build a 27-18 lead at halftime.
Petersburg shot 15 for 52, while St. Marys (17-8) shot 16 of 56.
The Blue Devils were led by Addie Davis’ 17 points.
Petersburg stretched its lead to 33-20 early in the third quarter, but wrestled with its own offensive struggles as St. Marys cut it to 41-38 with 2:09 to play.
“Things got a little bit physical, had a few turnovers and it got a little crazy,” Petersburg coach Jon Webster said. “We settled down, took care of the ball, made a couple of free throws and did what we needed to do to get a win.”
PETERSBURG 12 15 10 11 — 48: Colaw 4, Whetzel 10, Kitzmiller 3, Alt 18, Corbin 8, Alexander 5.
ST. MARYS 11 7 10 12 — 40: Price 3, Martin 12, Powell 8, A. Davis 17.
WYOMING EAST 67, RAVENSWOOD 37: Maddie Clark said she wasn’t aware she had a double-double in the Warriors’ Class AA quarterfinal win over Ravenswood.
Clark led her team with 15 points and 12 assists to along with five rebounds to help second-seeded Wyoming East into the semifinals.
Clark didn’t score her first field goal until 2:07 of the first quarter, but by that time the Warriors led 16-8 after a start sparked by 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions by Abby Russell to open the game.
Cadence Blackburn added 14 for Wyoming East (19-4), which advanced to Friday’s Class AA semifinal against Petersburg.
“They’re a little bit bigger than us,” Warriors coach Angie Boninsegna said of the Vikings. “All year, with the teams we’ve faced, we’ve been overall littler than them, but we’ve just got to continue to concentrate on what we do well.”
Hadleigh McGoskey scored a game-high 23 points for the Devilettes, who finished 13-11.
RAVENSWOOD 10 11 6 10 — 37: Wratchford 6, Mosser 2, McGoskey 23, Price 2, Adams 4.
WYOMING EAST 23 10 18 16 — 67: Russell 9, Blackburn 14, Lookabill 6, Clark 15, Bane 8, Baker 5, Toler 6, Martin 2, Monroe 2.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY 59, GILMER COUNTY 27: Bayley Frashure’s 3-pointer gave Gilmer County an early 5-4 lead on Wednesday.
It proved, however, to be the Titans’ only lead as Doddridge County scored the next 13 points in the Class A quarterfinals.
Doddridge, the third seed in Class A, answered Frashure’s triple with a jump shot from Emily Gola to take a 6-5 lead. The 4-foot-11 senior point guard finished with 19 points and tied for a game-high nine rebounds.
“She played phenomenal tonight,” Bulldogs coach Lisa Cheeseman said of Gola. “Nobody expects what she did tonight. I expect what she did, but most people might not if they look at the roster and they see 4-11.”
Gola’s offensive output matched teammate Abby McDonough’s 19 points and tied Gilmer County 6-foot-4 center Ava Dobbins’ total rebounds.
The Titans were led offensively by Allie Ellyson, who scored 15 points.
Doddridge County improved to 21-5. Gilmer County finished its season at 15-11.
GILMER COUNTY 7 7 7 6 — 27: Ellyson 15, Frashure 5, A. Dobbins 4, Frymier 2, B. Dobbins 1.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY 17 16 19 7 — 59: Gola 19, Paugh 4, Lloyd 8, McDonough 19, Adams 4, Trent 2, Currey 1, A’Kaia Williams 2.
SUMMERS COUNTY 46, FRANKFORT 29: The top-seeded Bobcats led 15-11 at halftime, but the Falcons started the second half on a 5-0 run to take a one-point lead after a layup by Carlee Kesner with 3:59 left in the third.
Summers County (22-4) then went on a 10-0 run close out the period and take control of the game as they cruised the rest of the way to advance to the Class AA semifinals.
“Points were at a premium. Not much offense in the first half,” Summers County coach Chad Meador said. “That’s the human element. Sometimes the shots aren’t falling. ... I thought our girls settled down in the second half and came out with a fever. And quite frankly, they played well enough to win the basketball game.”
The Bobcats move on to play Friday morning in an 11:15 a.m. tip.
FRANKFORT 4 7 5 13 — 29: L. Grove 10, J. Alt 10, A. Lease 4, L. Zimmerman 2, C. Kesner 2, A. Noel 1.
SUMMERS COUNTY: 4 11 10 21 — 46: G. Harvey 13, L. Meador 10, A. Lilly 9, S. Pivont 8, A. Persinger 6.