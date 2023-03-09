The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — In a loving way, Wheeling Park poked fun at coach Ryan Young in the locker room.

Class AAAA’s top seed trailed Spring Mills by 19 points in the first half, but exploded in the third quarter to take the lead and ultimately a 59-51 win over the Cardinals to advance to the state final Saturday at 10 a.m.

