tucker doddridge2
Tucker County celebrates its win over Doddridge County 51-43 Friday.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON — North Marion’s Emma Freels made a tiebreaking layup with four seconds left to lift the Huskies past Ripley, 45-43, and into Saturday’s Class AAA girls basketball title game at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

North Marion got out to a 14-0 run to start the game and led 22-12 with 5:23 left until intermission, but Ripley closed the frame out on an 11-0 run and took a 23-22 halftime lead.

