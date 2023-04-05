The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

More schools will need to make room in their trophy cases if the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission has its way.

During the WVSSAC's annual meeting Tuesday at the Stonewall Jackson Resort in Roanoke, West Virginia, the organization's board of control approved by a 117-12 vote a proposal to add a fourth classification in each of several sports.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

