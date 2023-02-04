George Washington's Mostafo Faual competes in the boys 100 yard fly during the West Virginia High School Region IV championship swim meet on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
George Washington's Will Hamrick competes in the boys 100 yard fly during the West Virginia High School Region IV championship swim meet on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
Cabell Midland’s Blaire Vaughn (1) competes in the girls 500 yard freestyle during the West Virginia High School Region IV championship swim meet on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
George Washington's Madi McGlothen (4) competes in the girls 500 yard freestyle during the West Virginia High School Region IV championship swim meet on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
Winfield's Ethan Blackburn competes in the boys 100 yard freestyle during the West Virginia High School Region IV championship swim meet on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
Huntington St. Joe's Zander Pinson competes in the boys 100 yard freestyle during the West Virginia High School Region IV championship swim meet on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
Spring Valley's Emily Maynard competes in the girls 100 yard freestyle during the West Virginia High School Region IV championship swim meet on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
George Washington's Emma Martin competes in the girls 100 yard fly during the West Virginia High School Region IV championship swim meet on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON – When it comes to swimming, Region IV belongs to George Washington.
The Patriots placed 18 different swimmers into the state championship meet after GW swept both the boys and girls team titles and winning 13 of the 22 overall events at the Region IV championship on Saturday at Marshall University.
To qualify for the state meet, swimmers had to place among the top three finishers in a region event. Others could qualify once all four region meets statewide are completed -- the 12 next-fastest times will be added to each event.
George Washington won the girls team title with 186 points, outdistancing Winfield and Hurricane, which tied for second place with 61 points each. On the boys side, GW scored 139 points to finish in first ahead of Huntington, with 119 points.
“(The boys) swam above expectations,” Patriots coach Lyn Wilcher said. “Our girls swam incredibly well and I’m really happy with that.”
Olivia Ridenour, Ashlee Wilcher and Madi McGlothen were each named to the girls all-region team from the Patriots, while Will Hamrick, Kenneth McGlothen and Maximus Yang were named to the boys squad.
Madi McGlothen, Ridenour, Wilcher and Emma Martin started the day with a win for GW in the girls 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:54.57 to finish ahead of Winfield and Hurricane.
The boys answered with a win in the 200-yard medley relay and a time of 1:43.20 from Kenneth McGlothen, Yang, Hamrick and Tommy Newell. Winfield took second in the event, while Nitro finished third.
With a time of 2:00.16, the Huntington team of Colson Parker, Patrick Clouse, Ethan Hunt and Lukas Farley finished fourth and will be among those swimmers hoping their time is fast enough to finish among the state’s top 12 at-large teams.
Five of the Highlanders’ swimmers earned automatic spots in the state meet, highlighted by the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Hawke Maynard, Christopher Young, Keon McClure and Luke Adkins. The team finished with a time of 3:27.12 to finish 21 seconds ahead of second-place Nitro.
That same team finished in second place in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:32.89, just behind GW’s first-place time of 1:32.65.
Adkins, a junior, won the boys 50-yard freestyle to become the only Huntington swimmer to win an individual event. A second-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle, along with his performance on the two relay teams, earned Adkins a spot on the all-region team.
The Highlanders’ Lauren Lockwood finished in third in the girls 100-yard butterfly and the 100-yard backstroke to earn a berth in the state meet in those events.
One meet record was broken on Saturday. That was done by Winfield’s Maddie Foster, who won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 56.54, breaking the previous mark of 57.70 set in 2015 by former Charleston Catholic swimmer Morgan Carr.
Foster joined Lockwood and the three GW swimmers on the girls all-region team, along with Hurricane’s Jayme Meadows and Nitro’s Famke Irvine.
Meadows earned a berth in the state meet as a member of the 200-yard medley relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay teams while also taking second in the individual 100-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke.
The three GW boys, plus Adkins and Bias, were joined by Bradley Boyd of Hurricane.
The state meet will be Feb. 16 and 17 at West Virginia University.
