CHARLESTON — When George Washington’s boys took on Jefferson in the Par Mar Stores Shootout on Feb. 7, the Patriots beat the Cougars 79-54.
Jefferson, however, had the last laugh in March at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
The No. 7 Cougars hit six 3-pointers in the first quarter and led from then on to earn a 52-47 upset on Tuesday in a Class AAAA boys basketball state tournament quarterfinal.
Jefferson (17-7) moves on to face No. 3 Parkersburg South in the semifinals on Thursday at 11:15 a.m., while second-seeded GW’s (22-4) campaign comes to a screeching halt.
Will Shively hit his first five 3-pointers to score 15 of Jefferson’s first 17 points. Shively finished with 17 points and was 6 of 9 overall and 5 of 8 from distance.
Shively’s fifth 3-pointer gave Jefferson a 17-10 lead, and GW was down 21-13 after the first quarter. Jefferson led 32-22 at halftime and GW never got within three points again.
Jaiden Gladney tallied 12 points and Jamari Jenkins scored 14 for Jefferson.
JEFFERSON 21 11 7 13 — 52: Gladney 12, Jenkins 14, Roper 0, Wi. Shively 17, Wy. Shively 3, Johnson 0, Fritts 0, Talley 0, Vickers 6, Gore 0.
GEORGE WASHINGTON 13 9 10 15 — 47: Lewis 18, Lunsford 6, Hoffman 17, Deem 2, Nicol 11, Dennison 1, Kelley 2, Gute 0.
PARKERSBURG SOUTH 77, HEDGESVILLE 66: Parkersburg South coach Mike Fallon said the Patriots’ defeat of Hedgesville to open the tournament was not unlike a battle.
“You didn’t know what to expect,” Fallon said of the Eagles. “They were a difficult opening-round team to prepare for.”
Parkersburg South, the No. 3 seed in Class AAAA, made 22 field goals, three fewer than No. 6 Hedgesville, and the Eagles made nine 3-pointers, compared to three by the Patriots.
Parkersburg South (20-6) scored 21 points off Hedgesville turnovers to take control of the game. The Patriots led 30-26 at halftime, then took control in the third quarter.
Jackson Smith’s 3-pointer at 5:35 of the third sparked an 8-0 Parkersburg South run that helped it seal the win and move into Thursday’s semifinals.
Austin Reeves scored 17 points in the second half and led the Patriots with 19.
Cam Wilkes’ game-high 22 points paced Hedgesville (20-6).
HEDGESVILLE 13 13 13 27 — 66: Barclay 10, Wilkes 22, Cook 10, Ruest 6, Bolduc 11, Wilmer 5, Brown 2.
PARKERSBURG SOUTH 14 16 16 31 — 77: Reeves 19, Traugh 15, Smith 10, Plotner 10, Blake 13, Marshall 2, Joy 6, Meadows 2.
CLAY-BATTELLE 60, WEBSTER COUNTY 52: Colby Barr scored a game-high 29 points to lead the No. 4 Cee Bees to the win over the Highlanders in a Class A quarterfinal matchup.
Barr shot 9 of 14 from the field and 11 of 17 from the free throw line and collected nine rebounds.
Preston Luzader added a double-double with 17 points and 16 rebounds for the Cee Bees (20-6). Matthew Gadd also finished with 10 boards for Clay-Battelle, which will play in Friday’s semifinal.
Webster County (18-8) struggled offensively, making 20 of 77 shots, but it stayed in the game by collecting 25 offensive rebounds and converting those into 19 second-chance points.
“Looking at the stat sheet, we probably should have lost the game, giving up 25 offensive rebounds,” Cee Bees coach Josh Kiser said. “But these boys have done what they’ve done all year. They battled.”
The Highlanders took a 24-21 lead at halftime. Clay-Battelle took the lead for good on a layup by Luzader with 1:52 left in the third quarter.
Barr’s three-point play with 1:03 left gave the Cee Bees their largest lead at eight points.
WEBSTER COUNTY 16 8 12 16 — 52: Triplett 9, Leichliter 15, Clevenger 8, Blankenship 7, McMillion 5, Moll 2, McCourt 6.
CLAY-BATTELLE 11 10 17 22 — 60: Shriver 2, St. Clair 9, Barr 29, Luzader 17, Spears 3.
MORGANTOWN 64, BRIDGEPORT 39: The Mohigans looked every bit like the No. 1-seeded team in the Class AAAA state tournament on Tuesday.
Morgantown (24-2) was dominant from start to finish, jumping out to a 15-8 lead after one quarter and never relenting.
“I thought our defense was really impressive,” Mohigans coach David Tallman said. “Sometimes you come down here and you don’t shoot it great for a half or a game. So we needed to make sure we created offense out of our defense, and I thought we did a great job.”
Bridgeport (18-8) never led and Morgantown was up 28 when it took a 55-27 lead with 6:57 left.
Brody Davis scored a game-high 20 points for Morgantown with seven rebounds and six assists.
Sha-Ron Young, who was sidelined for eight games with a finger injury, scored 12 points, pulled in seven rebounds and tallied five assists in his second game back.
Anthony Spatafore led Bridgeport in scoring with 12 points, and he had five rebounds.
Morgantown forced 14 turnovers and scored 17 points off them.
Morgantown outrebounded Bridgeport 35-28. Both teams tallied 12 offensive rebounds. Morgantown had 18 assists compared to Bridgeport’s eight.
Bridgeport was 16 of 49 (32.7%) from the floor, while Morgantown was 25 of 51 (49%).
BRIDGEPORT 8 10 9 12 — 39: Spatafore 12, Ayoob 2, Curry 6, Bifano 4, Sanders 5, Sickles 5, Michaelis 5.
MORGANTOWN 15 18 17 14 — 64: Danser 6, Everett 9, Young 12, Davis 20, Kinser 8, Neal 1, Savage 2.
JAMES MONROE 74, CAMERON 32: The Mavericks’ offense resembled a layup line for much of the Class A quarterfinal rout of the Dragons.
Top-seeded James Monroe (23-2) held Cameron (14-12) scoreless for an 11:08 stretch, including all of the second period, to advance to Friday’s 9:30 a.m. semifinal versus Clay-Battelle.
The Mavericks led 13-9 before a 36-0 run buried the Dragons. James Monroe scored 30 points off turnovers and 50 in the paint, making 24 steals.
“Their two guards and (Lance) Hartley are tough,” Mavericks coach Matt Sauvage said. “Our goal was to pressure them up front and not let them get in their half-court offense.”
Eli Allen scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for James Monroe. Owen Jackson scored 15 points. Josh Burks and Collin Fox each scored 10 points. Cole Burkett paced Cameron with 13 points.
CAMERON 9 0 9 14 — 32: Burkett 13, Wichterman 7, Debolt 2, Winters 1, Hartley 5, McCauley 2, Marling 0, Angel 0, Frye 0, Scott 0, Magers 2.
JAMES MONROE 22 20 20 12 — 74: Burks 10, Ridgeway 8, Allen 19, Fox 10, Hopkins 4, Dowdy 1, Mann 2, Charlton 0, Hunter 0, Boggs 0, Ganoe 5, Jackson 15, Baker 0.