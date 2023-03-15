The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Chapmanville vs Ravenswood
Chapmanville's Sal Dean drives against Ravenswood's Noah Dawson on Wednesday.

 KENNY KEMP | HD Media

CHARLESTON -- Chapmanville defeated Ravenswood 49-43 in a Class AA state quarterfinal game on Wednesday morning at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

The Tigers advance to one of Friday's Class AA state semifinals to face Bluefield.

