CHARLESTON — Charleston Catholic’s boys won’t soon forget St. Patrick’s Day 2023.
That’s because the No. 4 Irish earned a gritty 57-54 Class AA basketball state tournament semifinal victory over previously undefeated No. 1 Williamstown on Friday at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
Charleston Catholic (22-5) advances to Saturday’s Class AA championship game. Junior Jayallen Turner gave Williamstown (25-1) fits with a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds. He also added three assists, three steals and turned the ball over only once.
“I woke up this morning and felt good and really confident,” Turner said. “It’s St. Patrick’s Day. We’re the Irish.”
The Irish led 55-54 with 15.6 seconds remaining. The Yellowjackets inbounded to Parker Schramm, who scored 18 points to lead Williamstown. Schramm tried to get to the basket but was halted by Charleston Catholic defenders, forcing him to take a desperation shot, which hit the side of the backboard.
Payton Bunch had a better look on the putback, but the layup didn’t fall and Max Wilcox secured the rebound for the Irish.
Wilcox led Charleston Catholic with 21 points.
CHARLESTON CATHOLIC 13 13 14 17 — 57: Cinco 0, Turner 20, Wilcox 21, Ranson 7, Reynolds 2, Swan 7.
WILLIAMSTOWN 11 14 9 20 — 54: Schramm 18, Joy 4, Irvin 11, Isaly 4, Lemley 1, Goodnow 2, Ashley 4, Bryant 4, Wigal 2, Bunch 3, Hill 1.
CHAPMANVILLE 57, BLUEFIELD 50: The Beavers went on an 8-0 run to tie the Class AA semifinals at 43-43 with 5:18 left, but the Tigers closed the contest out on a 14-7 run to advance to Saturday’s state final.
Chapmanville got out to an early 10-4 lead with 1:59 left in the first quarter, and they went into the second with a 13-8 edge.
Chapmanville held an 18-13 lead with 6:01 left in the first half, but a 9-4 run by Bluefield tied the contest at 22-all with 2:29 left until the break. The Tigers led 24-22 at halftime.
Up 30-28 in the third, Chapmanville went on a 6-0 run to lead 36-28 at the 3:23 mark of the quarter.
The Tigers built their cushion to 11 points at 41-30 with 1:43 left in the third but saw their lead reduced to eight at 43-35 going into the fourth period.
Sal Dean (19 points), Brody Dalton (14) and Zion Blevins (13) all reached double-figures for the Tigers. RJ Hairston (15), Kamron Gore (11) and Caleb Fuller (11) scored in double-digits for Bluefield.
“That was a war from the very start,” Chapmanville coach Brad Napier said. “We knew it would be. I told our guys, we had to play better than probably we’ve played all year. I thought we did that.”
CHAPMANSVILLE 13 11 19 14 — 57: S. Dean 19, B. Dalton 14, Z. Blevins 13, S. Miller 9, I. Smith 2.
BLUEFIELD 8 14 13 15 — 50: R.J. Hairston 15, K. Gore 11, C. Fuller 11, W. Looney 9, B. Fong 3, S. Fields 1.
TUCKER COUNTY 71, TUG VALLEY 58: No. 3 seed Tucker County advanced to the Class A state boys basketball title game for the first time since 2004 by defeating No. 2 seed Tug Valley.
“The effort was great. I mean, think about it, you turn the ball over 15 times and go 12 for 24 from the foul line and you win by 15,” Mountain Lions coach Daniel Helmick said. “Our kids battled. I’m proud of them. Four years ago, when we took over, we won four games. Now we’re in the state finals. We’re excited.”
Tucker County (20-4) led by 11 points in the third quarter but allowed the Panthers to storm back and take a 46-45 lead with 6:24 left in the game.
The Mountain Lions answered with a quick 9-0 spurt, however, and closed out the game on a 26-12 run.
Trevan Bonner led the Mountain Lions with 22 points, Levi Bennett had 13, Ethan Rosenau tallied 11, and Ashton Lycliter had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Tucker County shot 55.7% from the floor, making 26 of 47 attempts, including 7 of 16 from deep. The Mountain Lions also outrebounded Tug Valley 38-25.
Buddy Marcum led the Panthers (23-4) with 13 points and seven boards. Braydun Ferris had 12 points, Joey Gollihue tossed in 11 and Parker Davis chipped in 10.
TUCKER COUNTY 11 17 17 26 — 71: T. Bonner 22, L. Bennett 13, E. Rosenau 11, A. Lycliter 10, O. Knotts 8, G. Wilfong 4, M. Anderson 3.
TUG VALLEY 12 9 18 19 — 58: B. Marcum 13, B. Ferris 12, J. Gollihue 11, P. Davis 10, A. Davis 8, B. Elia 4.
JAMES MONROE 76, CLAY-BATTELLE 47: The Mavericks moved one step closer to repeating as Class A state champion by cruising past the Cee Bees.
“Today offensively, in the first half, especially in the first quarter, we struggled a bit,” James Monroe coach Matt Sauvage said. “Not necessarily turnovers or decisions, just hitting shots. We weren’t putting the ball where it needed to be. Thankfully, we settled in there a little bit and were able to do it much better in the second quarter, but especially in the third and fourth there. The good thing is, if they continue the play defense like that, offense can be off a little bit and you’ll still be OK.”
The Mavericks forced the Cee Bees into 30 turnovers, 18 in the first half, to blow open a game that was 13-8 at the end of the first quarter.
James Monroe picked up 23 steals, 10 coming from guard Collin Fox. Both set new tournament records.
Eli Allen paced the Mavericks with 26 points, seven assists, six rebounds and six steals. Owen Jackson came off the bench to add 16 points and Josh Burks chipped in 12.
Preston Luzader led the way for Clay-Battelle (20-7) with 26 points and 10 boards.
CLAY-BATTELLE 8 7 16 16 — 47: P. Luzader 26, C. Barr 11, K. St. Clair 6, C. Shriver 2, M. Gadd 2.
JAMES MONROE 13 21 20 22 — 76: E. Allen 26, O. Jackson 16, J. Burks 12, C. Fox 9, J. Hopkins 4, E. Ganoe 3, C. Ridgeway 3, E. Hunter 2, L. Dowdy 1.
SHADY SPRING 63, SCOTT 35: Braden Chapman, Ammar Maxwell and Cam Manns all reached double digits in the scoring column on Friday night to lead the Tigers into the Class AAA final.
“I’m just so proud of these guys and the way they came out to give us a chance at a state title tomorrow night,” Shady Spring coach Ronnie Olson said.
The Tigers quickly gained control of the game as they started on a 12-1 run and added a 10-2 spurt later in the quarter.
Shady Spring didn’t shoot particularly well, going 39% from the field, but it outrebounded Scott 52-26 while earning 23 second-chance points compared to the Skyhawks’ four.
Shady Spring kept Scott leading scorer Reece Carden scoreless through the first three quarters and limited him to eight total points.
SCOTT 6 5 8 16 — 35: Sharps 10, Carden 8, Byrnside 6, Adkins 5, Setser 4, Clemons 2.
SHADY SPRING 22 8 14 19 — 63: Manns 14, Maxwell 12, B Chapman 11, Holstein 8, C Chapman 7, Williams 4, Jordan 4, Bailey 3.