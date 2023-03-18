CHARLESTON -- The go-ahead-to-stay bucket for Morgantown as it defended its state championship on Saturday came off a steal.
So it seemed fitting Mohigans coach Dave Tallman intercepted a question about it in the postgame presser.
Cameron Danser was asked about his transition dunk that touched off Morgantown’s 7-0 sprint over the final 1:59 to produce the final margin in a 65-58 Mohigans victory over Parkersburg South in the Class AAAA final at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
“Glad he made it,” Tallman deadpanned.
Danser converted Brody Davis’ steal into a two-handed flush with one second less than two minutes remaining for the eighth and final lead change of an entertaining back-and-forth title game.
“The adrenaline, the crowd ...,” Danser said. “After that, I knew that was the exclamation point.”
It was the final big offensive play in a game chocked with them, and it was the catalyst for the last run.
Morgantown scored 11 straight points to build an 10-point lead with 2:31 to go in the first quarter. The Patriots countered with a 26-7 spurt to go ahead, 33-24, with 1:52 to go in the second frame.
That left time for the Mohigans to answer and take momentum into the break. Sha-Ron Young scored on three straight possessions for Morgantown. Parkersburg South, up five after the last of those, elected to try to hold the ball for one shot for the final 75 seconds of the half, but Young snared a wild pass as his teammates trapped a Patriots ballhandler, and he found Davis open for a trey with two seconds left in the half.
Parkersburg South coach Mike Fallon called that stretch the biggest turning point in the game, while Tallman recognized its importance in getting the Mohigans going.
Morgantown took leads of seven points two and a half minutes into the third quarter and eight at the 6:55 mark of the fourth. The Patriots responded each time, with a 12-4 run capped by Cyrus Traugh’s and-1 tying the game again with 3:29 to play.
Davis drained a trey 20 seconds later, but Traugh converted from the perimeter with 2:40 remaining to knot the score at 58.
“Any situation that we were in, we found a way to come back from,” Fallon said. “At the end, we just kinda ran out of time there.”
Indeed, Parkersburg South didn’t score again after that Traugh triple. The Patriots missed their last seven shots and committed three turnovers over the final 2:40.
After Danser’s dunk, Morgantown canned five of its six free throws to seal it. Davis and Danser each made both ends of 1-and-1s in the final 40 seconds.
“We all just have a mindset of, if we’re getting on the free throw line, we’re gonna make the free throws and we’re gonna win the game," Davis said. "Like I was saying to Cam and Izzy (Everett), when they go to the free throw line at the end of the game, in your mind, just think you’re the best shooter in the state, and then there’s no way you’re gonna miss a free throw.”
Davis scored 18 points and Everett tallied 14 for Morgantown (26-2), while Young finished one assist shy of a triple-double, with 17 points, 10 rebounds and nine dimes. Davis hit four 3s.
Traugh tallied 16 points for the Patriots (21-7). Aiden Blake dropped in 13 and Nathan Plotner scored 12.
Tallman and Fallon had a spirited interaction late in the game, which ended with a chilly handshake line. Fallon went on to take aim at what he characterized as transfer culture in his opening statement at the postgame presser.
“We’re Parkersburg South. We’re not Mon County, we’re not Kanawha County, we’re not whatever Huntington County is … Cabell County,” Fallon said. “We’re Parkersburg South, and I’ll take that all day. I’ll take a million runner-ups over the years playing with our kids in our school who belong with us.
“Coach Tallman, he’s at me over there on the side, he oughta be happy,” Fallon continued. “He should be very happy. His recruiting budget must be higher than mine, I guess, I don’t know.”
Tallman was asked about the late exchange.
“I’m gonna take the high road,” he said. “We’re gonna win with class, and we’re gonna enjoy this championship.”
He paused to think for a moment.
“We’ll let the SSAC figure that out,” Tallman concluded.
PARKERSBURG SOUTH 12 21 10 15 -- 58: Reeves 6, Traugh 16, Smith 7, Plotner 12, Blake 13, Jones 0, Joy 2, Meadows 0, Reams 0, Silvis 2.
MORGANTOWN 17 14 17 17 -- 65: Danser 6, Everett 14, Young 17, Davis 18, Kisner 9, Neal 1, King 0, Shrewsberry 0, Johnson 0.
All-Tournament Team: Izzy Everett, Morgantown; Will Shively, Jefferson; Mikey Johnson, Huntington; Jamari Jenkins, Jefferson; Austin Reeves, Parkersburg South; Cyrus Traugh, Parkersburg South; Brody Davis, Morgantown; Sha-Ron Young, Morgantown
School Spirit Award: Parkersburg South