CHARLESTON — Elkins picked up its first boys basketball state tournament victory in 73 years on Thursday morning, ending Ripley’s run with a 60-49 win in the Class AAA quarterfinals at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
The Tigers (17-9) limited the Vikings to just 1-of-13 shooting from 3-point range and outscored Ripley 33-3 from behind the perimeter, with much of their damage in the first half. The Tigers had a 32-20 lead after the first two quarters behind 8-of-15 shooting from 3, or 53%.
“Part of the game plan was to get (Ripley’s) bigs — (Luke) Johnson and (Brady) Anderson — away from the basket and utilize our stretch-the-floor ability,” Elkins coach Amrit Reyfield said.
The Tigers’ Malachi Watson scored a game-high 24 points on 10-for-16 shooting from the floor, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Cory Harper matched his teammate’s 4-of-6 shooting performance behind the arc, knocking down 5 of 10 from the floor total to finish with 14 points.
Add in Brock Holland’s 3-for-8 3-point shooting, and Elkins finished with a 46% field goal percentage from the perimeter.
The Vikings set a school record for wins, going 23-3.
ELKINS 13 19 8 20 — 60: Jackson 6, Harper 14, Miller 5, Watson 24, Holland 11.
RIPLEY 10 10 14 15 — 49: Johnson 17, D. Casto 2, I. Casto 14, Anderson 9, Goode 3, Hedrick 4.
SHADY SPRING 82, HAMPSHIRE 41: Braden Chapman and Ammar Maxwell combined for 37 points to lead No. 1 seed Shady Spring past No. 8 seed Hampshire 82-41 during their Class AAA quarterfinal matchup.
The Tigers wasted no time taking control, going on a 24-4 run to start the game. They hit the locker room with a commanding 49-19 lead.
Shady Spring’s full-court pressure caused problems for the Trojans throughout the contest. The Tigers forced 28 turnovers while only committing eight of their own, and they outscored Hampshire on points off turnovers, 38-5.
Shady Spring shot 57% from the field and 42% from the 3-point line.
“These guys came in focused,” Tigers coach Ronnie Olson said. “We’ve really tried to focus in on one goal, and that’s win the state championship. I know people say don’t look ahead, you can’t win three without winning one, but we were truly focused on taking care of business today. I knew in the locker room, the pulse, that they were ready to go.”
Easton Shanholtz was a bright spot for Hampshire, scoring 17 points and going 7 of 11 from the field, along with grabbing 12 rebounds.
HAMPSHIRE 6 13 9 13 — 41: Shanholtz 17, Fields 10, Gray 5, Hoffman 3, Medina 2, Van Meter 2, Wilfong 2.
SHADY SPRING 27 22 16 17 — 82: Maxwell 22, B Chapman 15, Manns 13, C Chapman 11, Olson 5, Williams 4, Johnston 4, Davis 3, Radford 2, Jordan 2, Holstein 1.
PARKERSBURG SOUTH 87, JEFFERSON 66: The No. 7 Cougars, who eliminated No. 2 George Washington in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, were routed by No. 3 Parkersburg South in the Class AAAA semifinals.
Parkersburg South (21-6) moves on to the championship game Saturday at 10 a.m.
The Patriots’ Cyrus Traugh hit 9 of 11 shots from the floor and was 6 of 7 from the line for a game-high 25 points. Austin Reeves made six of his eight attempts from the floor and went 6 of 8 from the line for 20 points. Jackson Smith had 11 points and a game-high eight rebounds.
Jefferson (17-8) was led by Jamari Jefferson, who scored 21 points.
“I thought our kids played really well,” Parkersburg South coach Mike Fallon said. “The guys who came off the bench gave us a ton of energy. Those guys came in and got some points for us. All we heard is [Jefferson] couldn’t wait to play us. We used that as fuel. We were ready to play them too, but we knew there was a bigger picture besides them.”
Parkersburg South scored 40 points inside the paint compared to Jefferson’s 22.
Parkersburg South was 31 of 54 (54.7%) as a team from the field compared to Jefferson’s 25 of 59 (42.4%) shooting performance.
JEFFERSON 19 11 11 25 — 66: Gladney 9, Jenkins 21, Wi. Shively 13, Wy. Shively 8, Johnson 2, Vickers 6, Gore 5, Wallace 2.
PARKERSBURG SOUTH 23 24 22 18 — 87: Reeves 20, Traugh 25, Smith 11, Plotner 7, Blake 5, Jones 4, Townsend 2, Reams 3, Silvis 6.
FAIRMONT SENIOR 71, NORTH MARION 27: Class AAA boys No. 2 seed Fairmont Senior got a game-high 24 points from Zycheus Dobbs to help the Polar Bears cruise in the quarterfinals.
Dobbs shot 9 for 10 from the field and made six foul shots to best his 21.2 points per game average and help the Polar Bears (25-1) advance.
DeSean Goode added 14 points for Fairmont Senior and collected 16 rebounds — five more than North Marion had as a team. The Polar Bears additionally had 29 points off the Huskies’ 17 turnovers.
Both members of the state’s Big 10 Conference, the win was the second this season for Fairmont Senior over North Marion (15-9). The Polar Bears beat the Huskies 81-40 on Feb. 2 in Fairmont.
“We tried to set the tone with our practices,” Fairmont Senior coach David Retton said. “We tried to limit what they do. Part of that came from our offense.”
NORTH MARION 7 9 2 9 — 27: Williams 2, Kincell 3, Morris 5, Sickles 6, Martin 4, Harbert 2, Cowger 2, Anderson 3.
FAIRMONT SENIOR 16 18 29 8 — 71: Grant 10, Gower 5, Dobbs 24, Goode 14, Butler 5, Gilmore 2, Kidd 2, Williams 5, Claybrook 4.