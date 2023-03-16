The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Ripley vs Elkins
Buy Now

Ripley's Cade Goode (23) looks for help while being guarded by Elkins' Brock Holland during a Class AAA prep boys basketball state tournament quarterfinal game Thursday at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

 KENNY KEMP | HD Media

CHARLESTON — Elkins picked up its first boys basketball state tournament victory in 73 years on Thursday morning, ending Ripley’s run with a 60-49 win in the Class AAA quarterfinals at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

The Tigers (17-9) limited the Vikings to just 1-of-13 shooting from 3-point range and outscored Ripley 33-3 from behind the perimeter, with much of their damage in the first half. The Tigers had a 32-20 lead after the first two quarters behind 8-of-15 shooting from 3, or 53%.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you