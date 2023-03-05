The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON – Cabell Midland’s Nick Giompalo capped off his high school wrestling career with a state championship.

Giompalo, fully healthy this season compared to a year ago when he won the state with a bum knee, defeated Robert Shockey of Parkersburg South, 16-6, to cap off a 45-2 season. Shockey came in with a brace on his left knee, but that didn’t stop Giompalo on Saturday night in the championship round of the WVSSAC state wrestling tournament at Mountain Health Arena.

