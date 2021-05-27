West Virginia football fans can start to make their plans for the first three Mountaineer games of the season.
WVU released times and television networks for West Virginia’s nonconference slate on Thursday while conference games, starting on Sept. 25 at Oklahoma for the Mountaineers, will operate on either six- or 12-day windows.
The Mountaineers will open at Maryland on Sept. 4 with kickoff now set for 3:30 p.m. The game will air on ESPN. West Virginia opens its home schedule a week later on Sept. 11 against Long Island with the contest now penciled in for a 5 p.m. kick and airing on ESPN-plus.
Finally, the much-anticipated resumption of the battle for the Black Diamond Trophy will kickoff at noon on Sept. 18 with Virginia Tech traveling to Morgantown. That game will air on FS1.