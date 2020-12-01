On Tuesday afternoon, West Virginia University announced that no fans would be permitted to attend men’s or women’s basketball games in the month of December.
Previously, a 20 percent capacity cap had been planned for home basketball games but with recent rises in positive cases, the university in conjunction with state and local health officials determined that operating with no fans would be a better course of action.
“To say that we are disappointed is quite an understatement, but the decision not to allow spectators in December is the correct one at this time for the safety of our fans, staff and student-athletes,” athletic director Shane Lyons said. “The COVID-19 pandemic keeps presenting many challenges, but like I have said in the past, we need to continue being aggressive in taking appropriate safety precautions of wearing masks and getting tested so that we can end this pandemic.
“We have two exciting basketball teams and rest assured that our goal is to have fans in the Coliseum to watch our men’s and women’s teams play. Difficult decisions like this one have to be made for the safety of all involved, and I can’t wait for the day when we can welcome fans back to the Coliseum to
see all the great upgrades that were made over the summer to the building for its 50th anniversary.”
The status of January and February home games will be announced at a later date.
Season ticket holders and Mountaineer Athletic Club members who had purchased tickets to December games will be refunded.