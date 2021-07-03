The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — West Virginia University has succeeded in attracting Tri-State area high school sports stars.

The following is a look at how six of them performed last season with the Mountaineers:

  • Owen Chafin, Spring Valley H.S., football. A red-shirt freshman running back, Chafin didn’t see game action, but was named academic All-Big 12 and several times the program’s student volunteer of the week.
  • Madison Jeffrey, Cabell Midland H.S., baseball. The hard-throwing junior relief pitcher went 2-2 with a 6.75 earned run averaging, allowing 21 hits in 20 innings. Jeffrey, who is pitching in the MLB Draft League, struck out 28 and walked 23. He had four saves. Opponents batted .276.
  • Graeson Malashevich, Spring Valley H.S., football. The red-short sophomore wide receiver played in 10 games, making one catch for a 30-yard gain. He also returned one punt for five yards. Malashevich won the Tommy Nickolich Award as the walk-on who distinguished himself for attitude and work ethic.
  • Seny Ndiaye, Huntington Prep, men’s basketball. The 6-foot-10, 235-pound sophomore power forward played in 14 games and averaged 0.1 points and 0.4 rebounds per contest.
  • Jackson Oxley, Cabell Midland H.S., football. A 6-foot-2, 278-pound offensive lineman, Oxley was redshirted last season.
  • Noah Short, Hurricane H.S., baseball. A red-shirt sophomore, Short appeared in 25 games, all in relief. He went 0-0 with a 2.51 ERA, allowing 23 hits, striking out 38 and walking 11 in 28

2/3 innings. Foes hit .228 against Short.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you