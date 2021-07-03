HUNTINGTON — West Virginia University has succeeded in attracting Tri-State area high school sports stars.
The following is a look at how six of them performed last season with the Mountaineers:
- Owen Chafin, Spring Valley H.S., football. A red-shirt freshman running back, Chafin didn’t see game action, but was named academic All-Big 12 and several times the program’s student volunteer of the week.
- Madison Jeffrey, Cabell Midland H.S., baseball. The hard-throwing junior relief pitcher went 2-2 with a 6.75 earned run averaging, allowing 21 hits in 20 innings. Jeffrey, who is pitching in the MLB Draft League, struck out 28 and walked 23. He had four saves. Opponents batted .276.
- Graeson Malashevich, Spring Valley H.S., football. The red-short sophomore wide receiver played in 10 games, making one catch for a 30-yard gain. He also returned one punt for five yards. Malashevich won the Tommy Nickolich Award as the walk-on who distinguished himself for attitude and work ethic.
- Seny Ndiaye, Huntington Prep, men’s basketball. The 6-foot-10, 235-pound sophomore power forward played in 14 games and averaged 0.1 points and 0.4 rebounds per contest.
- Jackson Oxley, Cabell Midland H.S., football. A 6-foot-2, 278-pound offensive lineman, Oxley was redshirted last season.
- Noah Short, Hurricane H.S., baseball. A red-shirt sophomore, Short appeared in 25 games, all in relief. He went 0-0 with a 2.51 ERA, allowing 23 hits, striking out 38 and walking 11 in 28
2/3 innings. Foes hit .228 against Short.