Fifth-year senior right-handed pitcher Trey Braithwaite and senior outfielder Austin Davis of the West Virginia University baseball team have been named to the 2022 All-Big 12 first team, while six other Mountaineers earned all-conference recognition, the conference announced on Tuesday.
Sophomore catcher McGwire Holbrook was named to the second team while redshirt junior right-hander Noah Short, junior right-hander Jacob Watters, sophomore left-hander Ben Hampton and freshman infielder JJ Wetherholt received All-Big 12 honorable mention. Additionally, freshman right-hander Chris Sleeper and Wetherholt each earned a spot on the All-Big 12 freshman team.
WVU earned multiple first-team selections for the first time since 2014. The squad also has had at least one player on the All-Big 12 second team each year since joining the conference in 2013.
The all-conference honor marks the second for Davis, who was an honorable-mention selection in 2021. It’s also the second for Hampton, who was a member of the 2021 all-freshman team, and the first for the rest of the WVU contingent.
A native of Winchester, Virginia, Braithwaite has a 3-0 record with a 1.54 ERA and eight saves in 21 appearances for the Mountaineers this season. The Navy transfer has allowed just six earned runs in 35, totaling 33 strikeouts and 20 walks. Opponents are hitting just .149 against the right-hander, and Braithwaite’s eight saves ranks third in the Big 12 this season.
Davis, who hails from Orlando, Florida, co-leads West Virginia with a .336 average at the plate this spring. He has hit four home runs, 11 doubles and one triple with 26 RBIs and 55 runs scored.
Davis has started all 53 games for WVU this season and ranks third in the Big 12 in stolen bases (28), eighth in hits (72) and 10th in runs (55). Davis ranks second in WVU’s all-time record book with 63 career stolen bases.
Holbrook is hitting .325. The Orlando, Florida, native has homered six times with 12 doubles and 42 RBIs. He also has scored 27 runs in 52 games, including 45 starts. He hit safely in 24 of his final 28 games to close the regular season.
A native of Scott Depot, Short is 0-1 with a 3.68 ERA in 29 1/3 innings. The right-hander has appeared in 23 games, all out of the bullpen, to issue 33 strikeouts with 12 walks. He has held opponents to just a .221 batting average.
Watters, who hails from Rocky Gap, Virginia, is 3-6 with a 5.65 ERA in 57 1/3 innings. After seven appearances out of the bullpen to begin the year, the right-hander has made 10 starts. He has 72 strikeouts, including a career-high 15 against Texas on May 7, with 36 walks.
A native of De Pere, Wisconsin, Hampton is 8-4 with a 4.50 ERA in 14 starts. He has fanned at least five batters in 13 of his 14 outings and has limited his walks to one or fewer in nine of his starts. His 85 strikeouts ranks fifth in the Big 12, with 23 walks in 78 innings. His eight wins is tied for No. 2 in the league.
Wetherholt is hitting .308 with four home runs, 17 doubles, a triple and 36 RBIs in 52 games. The Mars, Pennsylvania, native also has 48 runs and 14 stolen bases in his debut season. He has 19 multi-hit games with 10 multi-RBI performances on his freshman resume. His 17 doubles is good for eighth in the Big 12.
Sleeper, from Henrietta, New York, is 3-4 with a 3.61 ERA in 18 appearances, including four starts, this season. He has 28 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings while limiting opponents to just a .237 average against him.
Sixth-seeded West Virginia opens play at the Big 12 tournament against No. 3 seed Oklahoma at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.