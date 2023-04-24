MORGANTOWN — Landon Wallace and Sam White powered West Virginia’s offense to a 5-4 victory over TCU on Friday at Monongalia County Ballpark with their home runs.
Ellis Garcia hit a go-ahead, three-run shot in Saturday’s 7-4 win over the Horned Frogs. Grant Hussey put an exclamation mark on the series sweep with his three-run blast in the seventh inning of the Mountaineers’ 17-7 run-rule decision Sunday.
Their reward for the big hits?
Some pretzels.
The Mountaineers have recently introduced a homemade home run pretzel chain to build camaraderie in the dugout after players hit dingers. The big flies paved the path for WVU to earn the weekend sweep over the Horned Frogs and helped move the Mountaineers to first in the Big 12 standings and back into several national polls.
“The games that they want to play in the dugout, if they want to have fun playing the game, I’m all about it,” WVU coach Randy Mazey said after Saturday’s win.
Mazey added that he doesn’t pay much attention to those kind of things, but sadi, “The fans, if they want to stack cups up there like they did yesterday, if that’s what makes them have fun, then I’m all about it.
“If you live in this community and you haven’t seen our team play yet, you have no idea what you’re missing. It’s a great atmosphere, it’s a fun team to watch and we’ve gotten to sing ‘Country Roads’ a lot this year. Look — there’s traffic out there right now. Have you ever seen traffic at a West Virginia baseball game? This community is really rallying behind our team right now and it’s really helping us win.”
The chain came into existence April 9 during WVU’s Sunday game against Kansas. The Mountaineers (29-11 overall, 8-4 Big 12) lost the first two games against the Jayhawks, but won 12-3 in the finale with the help of a three-home-run day.
Freshman Robby Porco was putting together a successful first Sunday start of his career — he finished with 12 strikeouts in six innings — and Friday starter Ben Hampton was looking for something to do in the dugout while watching his teammate work.
So he started on the chain.
“It was a Sunday game against Kansas and Porco’s just kind of carving and I got bored for a little bit,” Hampton said Saturday. “I did it when I was younger. I would always stick the pretzels together and make a little chain, but never a full chain that connected all together.
“I did it and when I finished it up, someone’s like, ‘Let’s do it as our home run chain.’ It managed to stay together now, I think, for two weeks. I don’t know how it’s still together. Maybe it’s the mold holding it together, but it’s still there.”
White called the construction process “super impressive,” but the freshman infielder added that it had to be “a pitcher-only thing.”
“You break just a little corner piece off, then you lick all four of the edges and stick it together and hold it for about 30 seconds,” Hampton said. “Then it’ll stick pretty good.”
Not all pitchers were in the know, however.
Somebody should let 6-foot-4 junior righty Carlson Reed, who entered in a jam during the seventh inning Friday and helped preserve the win, in on how it came about.
“Honestly, I don’t know much about it,” Reed said. “I don’t know who really made it, but I definitely almost ate some of it.”
It didn’t make the Mountaineers’ road trips to Penn State, Oklahoma State or Pittsburgh, but was back for Friday’s game. Wallace became the first to wear the pretzel chain that night with his no-doubt, two-run shot to left-center in the first inning — pretty fitting, since he hit two long balls the day it was made.
“I’m going to be honest — I totally forgot we had the pretzel necklace. I’m surprised it survived the two weeks we were gone,” Wallace said. “It was pretty cool to put it back on again just like last time against Kansas. It was really nice.”
White was the second to sport the twists. His three-run homer to right-center gave the Mountaineers enough offense to earn the win in the series opener.
“You’ve got to be as gentle as possible,” White said. “Ben Hampton spent I don’t know how long making that thing, so you have to not break it. That’s the only rule.”
It was broken, as was the chain, on Tuesday. The chain came apart in the dugout following Grant Hussey’s grand slam in a 14-2 win over Penn State on Tuesday. But he’s confident it’ll be repaired.
“Too many guys hitting home runs,” he said.