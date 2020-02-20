The West Virginia University baseball team is off to a strong start after four games, but the degree of difficulty ramps up for the Mountaineers this weekend.
WVU (3-1) travels to South Carolina for four games in three days at the Brittain Resorts Invitational, with the first three in Myrtle Beach and the last in nearby Conway.
The Mountaineers open play at 3 p.m. Friday against Kennesaw State at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Park before taking on Saint Joseph’s at 2 p.m. Saturday. WVU then closes the weekend with a 10 a.m. Sunday game against Illinois before making the short trip from Myrtle Beach to Conway for a 4 p.m. game against Coastal Carolina at CCU’s Springs Brooks Stadium.
West Virginia coach Randy Mazey will stick with the same weekend pitching rotation this week, with junior left-hander Jackson Wolf starting Friday, sophomore right-hander Ryan Bergert pitching Saturday and freshman lefty Jake Carr, a former Gazette-Mail Kanawha Valley Player of the Year at St. Albans, getting the ball Sunday against Illinois. Starting pitchers for both teams have yet to be announced for Sunday’s late game against Coastal Carolina, which was originally scheduled for Monday but moved due to expected poor weather in the area.
The Mountaineers won two of three games to open the season last week against Jacksonville before a 15-8 win on Tuesday against Canisius at Monongalia County Ballpark in a game that was the earliest home game on the calendar in program history. Wolf was named the Big 12’s Pitcher of the Week after his performance in the season-opener, pitching seven shutout innings while allowing just one hit with no walks and a career-high eight strikeouts in a 3-0 win.
In their most recent contest, freshman catcher/infielder Matt McCormick led the Mountaineers at the plate against Canisius with four of WVU’s 17 hits, including a long solo home run in the second inning. So far this season, McCormick is third on the team with a .375 batting average to go with the team’s only home run and three runs batted in.
McCormick served as West Virginia’s catcher Tuesday, with Paul McIntosh — a preseason All-Big 12 selection — getting the day off. Mazey said when they’re both in the lineup, he thinks they can do some damage.
“Having Matt McCormick starting to swing the bat well is really going to help us down the stretch,” Mazey said. “[If] we get him and McIntosh cooking at the same time, we’ve got a chance to drive some runs in.”
Senior outfielder/pitcher Braden Zarbnisky has been a key piece to WVU’s strong start in his return to the lineup after missing the 2019 season. Through four games, Zarbnisky leads West Virginia in hits (nine), total bases (12) and is tied for the team lead in RBIs (four, along with junior infielder Tyler Doanes) and stolen bases (three, along with sophomore utility man Austin Davis).
Davis is also the only WVU player with a better batting average and slugging percentage than Zarbnisky.
Mazey used seven pitchers Tuesday, with six of them making their WVU debuts, with varying results. Now, with four games in three days ahead, some of those same pitchers might be needed out of the bullpen this weekend.
“Early on you’ve got to see who can pitch for you,” Mazey said. “We didn’t pitch great, we walked nine today [against Canisius]. That wasn’t too good, but you hopefully get those first-game jitters out of there.
“If you’re going to have a bad game, the best time to do it is in a game that you win. Those guys will get better from that. Just the experience of getting out there and toeing the rubber against another team is going to help those guys.”