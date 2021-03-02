West Virginia University Athletic Director Shane Lyons and WVU’s medical officials have paused all Mountaineer baseball activities, including workouts and games, for the next seven days.
In accordance with Big 12 Conference game interruption guidelines, West Virginia’s next four baseball contests have been postponed. The three-game home series this weekend (March 5-7) against Kent State and the Tuesday, March 9, home game against Marshall will not be played as scheduled.
The pause is in response to WVU being unable to meet the required COVID-19 thresholds established by the Big 12 Conference.
Rescheduled dates, if any, will be announced when information becomes available. Fans with tickets to the impacted games will be permitted to use those tickets for the rescheduled games, if any take place, or they may contact the Mountaineer Ticket Office to exchange tickets for games later this season.