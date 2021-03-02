The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

West Virginia University Athletic Director Shane Lyons and WVU’s medical officials have paused all Mountaineer baseball activities, including workouts and games, for the next seven days.

In accordance with Big 12 Conference game interruption guidelines, West Virginia’s next four baseball contests have been postponed. The three-game home series this weekend (March 5-7) against Kent State and the Tuesday, March 9, home game against Marshall will not be played as scheduled.

The pause is in response to WVU being unable to meet the required COVID-19 thresholds established by the Big 12 Conference.

Rescheduled dates, if any, will be announced when information becomes available. Fans with tickets to the impacted games will be permitted to use those tickets for the rescheduled games, if any take place, or they may contact the Mountaineer Ticket Office to exchange tickets for games later this season.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.