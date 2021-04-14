MORGANTOWN, West Virginia – On March 23, Marshall baseball got a win over West Virginia that coach Jeff Waggoner hoped would turn his program around.
It was not to be the case for Waggoner or the Herd as that was the last time his team saw victory in 2021.
Wednesday offered another chance to turn things around against their in-state rival, but the Herd’s struggles continued in a 9-3 loss to West Virginia at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown.
For Marshall, it was the team’s 13th straight loss as they fell to 4-20 on the year.
Offensively, Marshall had chances to cut into a 5-1 deficit in the sixth inning with runners at second and third with one out. However, a strikeout in the dirt on a would-be ball four preceded a three-pitch strikeout to end the scoring threat.
It was a microcosm of Marshall’s struggles. The Herd had just three hits to its credit - two of which came in the first inning.
Marshall did get a pair of runs in the seventh inning on an RBI single and a WVU error, but again stranded a couple to end a potential threat.
WVU then added a pair of runs on a Tyler Doanes bloop single to left field to answer Marshall’s tally.
Marshall stranded a total of nine baserunners in the loss.
West Virginia got its offense going consistently on Wednesday, scoring seven straight runs in the game after falling behind early.
The fifth inning was crucial for both teams in the end.
Marshall trailed 3-1 and had a chance to escape unscathed, but a misplayed ball in right field led to an RBI triple from Hudson Byorick, who later stole home to make it 5-1, which distanced the contest.
Doanes finished with three RBIs for West Virginia (13-14) while Byorick and Austin Davis each added two RBIs in the win.
Ryan Leitch was credited with two RBIs for Marshall in the loss.
Madison Jeffrey - a former Cabell Midland standout - came in to pitch the ninth to end the game.
Marshall has not won a baseball game in Morgantown since 1991.