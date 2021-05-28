The good feelings from eighth-seeded West Virginia’s 5-1 win over top seed Texas on Wednesday didn’t carry over long into Friday’s game.
Fourth-seeded Oklahoma State jumped all over the Mountaineers early, plating five runs in the bottom of the first inning and three more in the second, building an 8-0 advantage en route to a 12-2 mercy-rule, seven-inning win in the Big 12 Tournament at Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
With the loss, WVU (25-26) was forced to immediately take the field again to play the Longhorns in an elimination game. That game was still being played at press time.
The lone highlight of the game for West Virginia was a two-run home run off the bat of Alec Burns in the top of the fourth to momentarily cut the Cowboys’ advantage to 8-2.
But the momentum was short-lived as Oklahoma State (34-16-1) scored two runs in each the bottom of the fifth and seventh innings to trigger the run rule.