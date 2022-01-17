With a 61-54 loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday, defending national champion Baylor became the first No. 1 team in AP Poll history to lose two home games in the same week.
Along with a loss last Tuesday to Texas Tech, the now-No. 5 Bears dropped back-to-back home games for the first time since the 2015-2016 season.
But more than an indictment of Baylor (15-2 overall, 3-2 Big 12 Conference), West Virginia coach Bob Huggins sees it as a testament to the strength of the Big 12, which is now bordering on the ridiculous.
“They’re playing in the hardest league in America,” Huggins said via Zoom call on Monday. “This league is hard and the coaching in this league is fantastic.
“You just don’t get a break in this league. We were in the Big East when I got here and there were teams that, quite honestly, were a break. There’s not breaks in this league.”
Certainly, neither the Bears nor Mountaineers (13-3, 2-2) will have one when the two meet in snow-covered Morgantown at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The game will air on ESPN2.
The ongoing fight for positioning in the conference pecking order has left plenty of teams black and blue early, including WVU, which saw a two-point, halftime deficit at Kansas turn into a 26-point bludgeoning on Saturday.
As Baylor could attest, there’s just nowhere to hide.
Half of the league’s 10 teams are ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 (No. 5 Baylor, No. 7 Kansas, No. 15 Iowa State, No. 18 Texas Tech and No. 23 Texas) and all of them reside in the top 75 of the NCAA Evaluation Tool rankings, which serve as a major cog in determining the NCAA Tournament field.
“It’s got to be the best-coached league in American and I’ve been in all kinds of leagues,” Huggins said. “I was in leagues with M.K. Turk and Denny Crum and on and on and on and I was in the Big East when the Big East was the Big East. I don’t think any of those leagues top-to-bottom were as good.”
The conference-wide logjam only adds importance to each and every game. In the case of Baylor and WVU, with both teams coming off season-low points, Tuesday’s contest should be of the utmost importance.
According to WVU senior guard Sean McNeil, the Mountaineers are certainly preparing for the Bears’ best shot.
“Baylor is a good team, they’re really talented, extremely well coached — it’s surprising that they lost two at home,” McNeil said. “We know they’re going to come in here looking for a win. We’ve just got to be that much more prepared. We’ve got to be extremely focused and dialed in today in practice, go over the game plan and figure out what we need to do to make it three straight losses for them.”
Part of it will be trying to match up against a physically diverse and imposing Baylor starting five.
It starts in the backcourt with James Akinjo, a 6-foot-1 senior transfer from Arizona who leads the Bears at 13.9 points, 5.7 assists and 2.1 steals per game. Sophomore guard LJ Cryer (6-1) averages 13.1 points off the bench with a third backcourt player, Adam Flagler, (6-3) scoring 12.1 points per contest.
A pair of inside-outside players comfortable at guard or forward are next with 6-8 freshman Kendall Brown (10.6) and 6-9 senior Matthew Mayer (9.1) combining for nearly 20 points per game. Finally there’s senior big man Flo Thamba (6-10), rounding out a trio of big frontcourt players.
“It’s a lot of matchup problems,” Huggins said. “Particularly when the guy we’ve been playing on everybody else’s bigs (forward Gabe Osabuohien), I think he lists himself at (6-7) which I think is a bare-face lie. He’s more 6-4 or 6-5.
“But that’s why they’ve had the run they’ve had. They’ve got really good players.”
As for West Virginia’s good players, uncertainty still surrounds leading scorer Taz Sherman. After a five-point performance at Kansas, Sherman’s scoring average dropped to 18.9 and the senior guard hasn’t seemed himself since dealing with COVID-19, which kept him out of the teams’ Big 12-opening loss at Texas.
Huggins admitted that even as recently as Sunday’s practice, his star player seems to still be on the mend.
“He didn’t look like he was 100% (Monday),” Huggins said. “I’m not a doctor, I can’t put a percentage on it, but I know he’s not what he was.”
Akinjo missed the final 9:49 of game time against the Cowboys as he nursed a glute injury sustained against the Red Raiders. Freshman forward Jeremy Sochan (6-9), who had appeared in each of the Bears’ first 15 games, has missed each of the last two contests with an ankle injury.
The status of both was unknown as of Monday afternoon.