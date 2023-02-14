WACO, Texas -- West Virginia hit the road for Texas late last week riding the high of a win over then-No. 11 Iowa State, but it quickly faded once the Mountaineers arrived.
It was much of the same story on the road in Big 12 play this weekend for the Mountaineers as it has been the last two seasons -- coming back home with losses.
WVU was blown out by then-No. 5 Texas 94-60 on Saturday at Moody Center in Austin and suffered a 79-67 defeat at the hands of No. 9 Baylor on Monday at the Ferrell Center.
The losses dropped the Mountaineers to 15-11 on the season, 4-9 in Big 12 play and 2-7 in road games -- including 1-6 on the road in the conference.
“[It takes] playing 40 minutes,” said WVU guard Joe Toussaint, who had 11 points in Monday’s loss. “It’s the hardest league in the country. You can’t play for 20, you can’t play for 15, you can’t play for 35 -- you’ve got to play for the whole 40.”
The Mountaineers were just 1-10 on the road last season and went without a conference road win. WVU has one more road trip remaining this season. The Mountaineers will play at Kansas on Feb. 25 and at Iowa State on Feb. 27.
WVU is now 25th in the NET rankings and 24th in the KenPom Ratings.
The Mountaineers are eighth in the 10-team Big 12 standings, with five regular-season contests remaining. The good news for WVU is that three are at home, with the next one against the only team the Mountaineers have taken down on the road in Big 12 play -- Texas Tech.
WVU beat the Red Raiders 76-61 on Jan. 25 in Lubbock, Texas, to snap a nearly two-year conference road drought.
The bad news for the Mountaineers is that Texas Tech enters the game now finding wins after starting the league slate 0-8. The Red Raiders are coming off of a 74-67 victory over the Longhorns on Monday, and the game before that beat then-No. 12 Kansas State. Texas Tech has won four of its six games since the first meeting with WVU.
The Red Raiders also have wins at LSU in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge and over then-No. 13 Iowa State in overtime in Lubbock.
With Texas’ loss and Baylor’s win Monday, the two became tied atop the league standings with 9-4 records. The Longhorns beat the Bears in the one meeting the two have had so far, and that game was Baylor’s only loss in its last 11 outings.
Kansas is behind those two at 8-4, while K-State, Iowa State and Oklahoma State are all 7-5 and TCU is 6-6. Behind WVU are Texas Tech at 3-10 and Oklahoma at 2-10 after Monday’s games. Kansas is scheduled to play at Oklahoma State and K-State is scheduled to play at Oklahoma on Tuesday night.
“There’s a lot of good teams, a lot of good teams,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said after the blowout loss to Texas, when asked if the Longhorns are the best team in the league. “I don’t see a whole lot of separation between them and probably Kansas and maybe Iowa State. A lot of good teams. Actually, on the right day, we’re a pretty good team.”
Other notes from WVU’s trip to the Lone Star State:
MATTHEWS MAKING SHOTS: WVU fifth-year forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. has been more productive scoring in the last week after a somewhat quiet start to Big 12 play.
Matthews scored a team-high 17 points against Baylor on 7-of-10 shooting from the field, 1 of 2 from the arc and 2 of 4 shooting from the free throw line. He also had five rebounds and three assists. He led the team the game prior against Texas with 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field, 2 of 4 from 3 and 1 of 4 from the charity stripe, to go along with five boards.
The stretch started in the 76-71 victory over Iowa State, when he had a season-high 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field. He was 1 of 2 from the arc and 5 of 6 from the line and had five rebounds in the win.
Matthews’ previous high this season was 16 points, with four 3-pointers, against UAB. But he suffered a knee injury in that game and missed the team’s final two contests before the start of Big 12 play.
“When he got hurt, he really didn’t shoot it very well for a pretty decent period after that, and here of late he’s starting to make shots again,” Huggins said. “I think he’s feeling a lot better. I think he had a hard time getting his legs into it before. I think he’s getting his legs into it much better now.”
YOUNG PLAYERS SEEING ACTION: With Saturday’s game against Texas well out of reach early, several of WVU’s young players got in the game. Freshman forward Josiah Harris and sophomore forward Patrick Suemnick finished as the second- and third-leading scorers with eight and seven points, respectively.
Harris did it on 3-of-4 shooting, with two 3s on two attempts, in 11 minutes. Suemnick was 3 of 5 and made the one triple he attempted in eight minutes.
Harris was the second player off the bench in Waco on Monday, behind sophomore forward James Okonkwo. He played three minutes in the first half and five in the game with two points -- both of which came at the free throw line.
Suemnick saw 11 first-half minutes and 15 total in the loss. He didn’t score, but had five rebounds and a block.
“Jo’s made shots in practice, so I thought Jo could make some shots for us. Sooner or later he’s going to have to be a guy who’s out there, so he needed to kind of get his feet wet,” Huggins said. “Pat’s been playing well in practice. We try to reward the guys that play well and Pat’s really competed hard in practice. And we needed some size.”
So, should fans expect to see more of them moving forward?
“I have absolutely no idea,” Huggins said. “We’re going to go home, practice and get ready for Texas Tech.”