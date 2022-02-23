West Virginia head basketball coach Bob Huggins is no stranger to using the media to get a message across to his players, especially if he feels they aren’t getting it otherwise.
However, after yet another repetition of hints about changing lineups, finding new players or modifying playing time without any actionable follow through this year, it’s clear that ploy is about as efficient as the old pickup truck he often mentions in his story about growing up in Midvale, Ohio.
Those Mountaineers who are getting the bulk of the playing time aren’t threatened, because they continue to get it even when they don’t perform or execute those things that shouldn’t require a huge amount of basketball skill.
Youngsters, who continue to hear they have played reasonably well or performed solidly in practice, have to be growing frustrated when that only translates to a modicum of playing time. In today’s era of immediate gratification, such a snub could lead to a transfer that could have been prevented.
While it’s true that the minimal goal of an NIT berth remains for the Mountaineers, is it worth it for the program in the long run to continue on its current path in what might be a quixotic effort to reach a dubious prize?
There are seasons, such as those that involve large rebuilding projects, when an NIT bid is a good goal and a solid achievement. This isn’t one of them, and so the letters N-I-T should be replaced with N-O-T, at least as far as the Mountaineers are concerned this season.
In Huggins’ latest soliloquy, he reiterated several of the points he has made a number of times this season:
“I’m not sure we don’t have some guys who don’t want to be here. We need to find out who wants to finish the year and who doesn’t. We’d be way more better off with who wants to finish. We’re not getting the leadership we need.”
If that’s the case, and there’s no reason to think it’s not, then it’s time to make moves to sit those who aren’t invested, and play those that are. And, along the way, give more time to some of those youngsters.
The problem is, those have been words only, with a lower percentage of follow-through than WVU’s shooting marks from the field. It’s time to change that, and there can’t be any concern about what a players’ class standing is, or what, if any, promises were made to them.
If they are in the group of “don’t want to be heres” then they need to be assigned to the spots monitoring the softness of the bench seats, and be kept there. They don’t need to be identified or called out indirectly any longer. Just play those who are exhibiting the qualities Huggins says he values.
“I’m going to go back and look at the game and the guys that didn’t give us what we expect for them to give us are going to sit their butt over on the bench and watch the guys that do compete,” Huggins reiterated. “And if they open their mouth on the bench, I’m going to send them home.”
If there’s anything more frustrating than hearing a version of this 10 different times this season, it’s the fact that WVU missed its chance to play some of the youngsters on its roster earlier this year. Granted, as Huggins notes, they might not be ready to play and compete night in and night out in the Big 12, but could the number of losses that group produced be any worse than what is on the board right now?
So, it’s time to quit talking and start acting. Or, at least, quit talking.