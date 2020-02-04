Iowa State is not having a season up to its usual standards, but the Cyclones possess one of the best individual talents in the Big 12 this season in sophomore Tyrese Haliburton.
The 6-foot-6 guard has created a buzz about his game that has many projecting him as a first round NBA draft pick. Despite that, the Cyclones have been one of the Big 12’s biggest disappointments. No. 13 West Virginia is the next team to get the chance to slow down the Iowa State standout when ISU visits the WVU Coliseum (7 p.m. on ESPN2) in the first of the team’s two meetings this season.
One peek at the list of Big 12 leaders tells you some of what you need to know about Haliburton, who leads the conference at 6.8 assists per game, is fifth in the league at 15.7 points per game while also grabbing 6 rebounds per game. Even with solid efforts from Haliburton, Iowa State (9-12, 2-6 Big 12) has lost three consecutive games prior to visiting West Virginia.
Last time out, Haliburton finished with 14 points, five rebounds and five assists in a 72-68 loss to Texas. He had 17 points, eight rebounds and three assists in a 67-53 loss to No. 1 Baylor and prior to that he went for 12 points, six rebounds and three assists in an 80-76 loss against a ranked Auburn team in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Haliburton’s size could present a match-up problem for WVU on Wednesday. The Mountaineers don’t have many guards that tall, meaning this is an opportunity for 6-foot-7 senior Jermaine Haley to show off some of his versatility.
Haley has the ability to play multiple positions for the Mountaineers, and with Haliburton coming to town expect to see a head-to-head clash between those two at some point Wednesday.
“He’s going to touch the ball sometimes, but I’m going to try my best to keep the ball out of his hands,” Haley said. “When he catches, I have to keep him in front of me and make him shoot over me.”
Haliburton’s offense is obviously pretty good, and his passing is among the best in the nation. When he can get the ball to his teammates, good things tend to happen for the Cyclones. Opponents in the Big 12 have noticed, and so have NBA scouts.
“That’s what everybody says,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “He’s a 6-foot-6 guy with ball skills who can pass it really well.”
The Cyclcones’ sophomore is a pretty good defender as well, but the same can’t be said for many of his teammates. Iowa State allows 72.2 points per game — worst among all Big 12 teams this season. Teams are making 45 percent of their shots against the Cyclones — also worst among conference teams.
That could bode well for West Virginia. The Mountaineers have not been scoring especially well in recent games, and a visit from the league’s worst defensive team could be the way to snap out of that skid.
In last week’s 66-57 win against Kansas State, sophomore forward Derek Culver bullied his way to 19 points and 14 rebounds. Freshman forward Oscar Tshiebwe, however, did not fare so well. Tshiebwe, the Big 12’s preseason newcomer of the year, had eight points and eight rebounds. In the loss at Texas Tech earlier last week, Tshiebwe played 21 minutes while scoring just four points to go with three rebounds. Iowa State has not been especially good in the paint this season, which could work to Tshiebwe’s advantage.
The Cyclones have also been the worst team in the Big 12 this season when it comes to allowing 3-pointers. WVU, of course, has been the league’s worst at making 3-pointers. Something has got to give.
“We can always get it inside,” Haley said. “We’re always going to try to get it inside first, but hopefully we can start hitting some more shots — some open shots, because we’ve been missing a lot of uncontested shots throughout the season.”