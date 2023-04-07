West Virginia's Joe Mazzulla, right, jokes with assistant coach Billy Hahn before NCAA college basketball practice at the Coliseum, on Tuesday, March 30, 2010, in Morgantown W.Va. West Virginia takes on Duke in the national semifinals at the Final Four on Saturday, April 3 in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Kenneth R. Brooks)
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins, left, watches from the bench along with assistant Billy Hahn and guard Gary Browne, right, in the closing minutes of the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Jan. 19, 2013. Purdue defeated West Virginia 79-52. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
West Virginia's Joe Mazzulla, right, jokes with assistant coach Billy Hahn before NCAA college basketball practice at the Coliseum, on Tuesday, March 30, 2010, in Morgantown W.Va. West Virginia takes on Duke in the national semifinals at the Final Four on Saturday, April 3 in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Kenneth R. Brooks)
AP photo
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins, left, watches from the bench along with assistant Billy Hahn and guard Gary Browne, right, in the closing minutes of the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Jan. 19, 2013. Purdue defeated West Virginia 79-52. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
MORGANTOWN -- Former West Virginia men’s basketball assistant coach Billy Hahn died Friday afternoon at age 69.
“I have known Billy since the early 1970s when I visited Maryland as a recruit, and he was my host for the weekend,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said in a statement. “From there, I ran into Billy constantly on the recruiting trail over the years before I hired him at WVU in 2007.
“Billy was a player’s coach and a very good communicator. He had a great rapport with the players, and they all really enjoyed being around him."
WVU confirmed Hahn’s death to HD Media. Hahn suffered a heart attack earlier this week in Morgantown, according to several media reports.
Hahn was an assistant on Huggins’ staff for 11 seasons, and had a coaching career that spanned four decades. He was part of Huggins’ first staff at WVU during the 2007-08 season, and later served as assistant to the head coach from 2011-17.
The Mountaineers claimed the Big East title in 2010 with Hahn on staff, later reaching the Final Four that season. WVU made nine NCAA Tournament appearances while Hahn was with the Mountaineers.
Hahn, a Mishawaka, Indiana, native, started his coaching career at Morris Harvey College -- now the University of Charleston -- in 1975, and later joined the staff at Davidson for one season, before working as an assistant at Rhode Island from 1976-79.
He was an assistant at Ohio from 1979-86 and took over as coach from 1986-89. The Bobcats won MAC titles in 1983 and 1985 while he was an assistant.
Much of Hahn’s career came at Maryland, where he was a point guard from 1971-74 and an assistant coach from 1989-01. The Terrapins went to the NCAA Tournament eight straight seasons with Hahn on staff and made an appearance in the 2001 Final Four.
The next year, after Hahn had left to become the coach at La Salle, Maryland won the national championship, but Hahn was given a ring for his part in helping the program reach that level.
“The entire Maryland community mourns the loss of a great Terp, Billy Hahn,” the Terrapins' Twitter account wrote in a statement announcing Hahn’s death. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.”
Hahn was the coach at La Salle from 2001-04 and was the director of New Jersey-based recruiting and camp service Hoop Group before coming to WVU.
Hahn was born June 22, 1953, in Mishawaka, Indiana. Hahn is survived by his wife, Kathi, son, Matthew, and his wife, Christie, a daughter, Ashley, and her husband, Brian Calvery, and two grandchildren.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.