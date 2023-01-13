The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Bob Huggins, Larry Harrison
Buy Now

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins is restrained by assistant Larry Harrison as he yells at an official during the second half of their NCAA college basketball game against Louisville in Louisville, Ky., Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2011. Huggins with assessed a technical foul and Louisville went on to win the game 55-54. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)

 Ed Reinke

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins opened his Zoom session with reporters on Friday ahead of the Mountaineers’ game against Oklahoma on Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma, with a statement on the departure of longtime associate head coach Larry Harrison, before saying he wouldn't answer further questions on the matter.

The Mountaineers parted ways with Harrison on Thursday after 16 seasons on staff under Huggins at WVU.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you