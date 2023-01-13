West Virginia coach Bob Huggins is restrained by assistant Larry Harrison as he yells at an official during the second half of their NCAA college basketball game against Louisville in Louisville, Ky., Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2011. Huggins with assessed a technical foul and Louisville went on to win the game 55-54. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)
West Virginia coach Bob Huggins opened his Zoom session with reporters on Friday ahead of the Mountaineers’ game against Oklahoma on Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma, with a statement on the departure of longtime associate head coach Larry Harrison, before saying he wouldn't answer further questions on the matter.
The Mountaineers parted ways with Harrison on Thursday after 16 seasons on staff under Huggins at WVU.
“The decision to make the change within the basketball staff was a difficult one,” Huggins said. “Larry and I have worked together for 24 years and shared many great moments. The decision was made in the best interest of Mountaineer basketball. I’m not going to take any questions on the matter and will now move on to your questions about the upcoming Oklahoma game.”
Huggins said Thursday evening on his radio show that he wasn’t as involved with the decision as people think, and when asked for further comment Friday on the decision Huggins said, “There’s not anything else to say.”
Harrison had been on the WVU staff for 16 seasons, with the last 13 of those as associate head coach. He also spent eight seasons with Huggins at Cincinnati and was in his 24th season overall working with the Hall of Fame coach as a member of his staff.
Harrison has been to 16 NCAA Tournaments and three NITs. He went to the Final Four once with Cincinnati in 1992 and to the Elite Eight twice, in 1993 and 1996. He was part of the 2010 Big East championship team at WVU and coached in 10 NCAA Tournaments with the Mountaineers. That included the 2010 Final Four and five Sweet 16s.
The announcement came with negative reaction from several former Mountaineers.
“This is crazy,” Miles McBride tweeted with a face-slap emoji.
“Wow never did I ever think I’ll see the day that Coach Harrison leaves wvu without Huggs,” Jevon Carter wrote on Twitter. “It just doesn’t make sense. Like at all smh something ain’t right.”
“I can go on and on about how coach Larry Harrison saved my life but I won’t ill just say coach gave me purpose coach gave me life long lessons that had nothing to do with basketball smh honestly hurt about it I just thought the man would retire a coach at wvu this is unacceptable,” Teyvon Myers wrote on Twitter.
The responses from those former Mountaineers, as well as others, was joined by some current players as well.
"This man Larry Harrison entered my life 5 years ago and my life did a full 360," starting point guard Kedrian Johnson wrote on Twitter. "I'll miss you the most coach."
“Will always be my coach,” guard Joe Toussaint wrote in an Instagram story with a photo of him and Harrison, with a heart and fingers crossed emoji. “Stay strong coach, love always.”
“Forever thankful for what you’ve done for me n my game coach,” freshman guard Josiah Davis wrote in an Instagram story. “Love you coach.”
When asked if further coaching changes would occur, because in some cases in sports there are multiple at once, Huggins said, “You obviously know more than I know.”
The Mountaineers plan to begin the search for Harrison’s replacement immediately.
“At the end of the day, we’ll do what we always do - we’ll make an extended search and try to find the best fit and the best person for the job,” Huggins said.
WVU still has Ron Everhart and Josh Eilert on staff as assistants, as well as several members of the support staff.
“I think we’re blessed - Ronnie’s been through it,” Huggins said. “Ronnie’s been a head coach at three different schools. We have a guy with experience and we also have some other guys who are good basketball guys. Hopefully we can put it all together.
“Honestly, that hasn’t been the problem. You can’t throw it around like we did early on. We were throwing it around 20 times a game. You can’t miss free throws. You’ve got to stand at the line and make free throws. We did not do that. You go back and you re-run that and have us make free throws and not throw the ball around, we’re not sitting where we’re sitting.”
The Mountaineers lost 83-78 to Baylor on Wednesday at the WVU Coliseum to fall to 10-6 overall and 0-4 in Big 12 play. WVU is scheduled to face Oklahoma in Norman, Oklahoma, on Saturday at noon.
