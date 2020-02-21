The West Virginia University men’s basketball team ended a three-game losing streak with its win Tuesday against Oklahoma State, but now the Mountaineers are faced with stopping another negative streak.
WVU has not won on the road since early January. On Saturday the No. 17 Mountaineers visit reeling TCU (2 p.m. on ESPNU) with a chance to get another monkey off their backs.
The Horned Frogs (14-12, 5-8 Big 12) have won just twice since a lopsided loss in Morgantown last month after getting off to a strong start in Big 12 play. When TCU has been good, it has been hitting its 3-pointers. For the season, the Horned Frogs rank fourth in 3-point percentage (33.7 percent) among conference teams.
West Virginia (19-7, 7-6 Big 12), however, has been the Big 12’s best at stopping the 3-point shot.
“They’re set up to shoot 3-pointers,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said Friday during a media teleconference. “That’s how they think they can score. I don’t think that they’ve got — (Kevin) Samuel has gotten better and better — but that’s just it. They don’t have a big they can throw the ball to.”
TCU guard Desmond Bane has been one of the best players in the Big 12 again this season despite the Horned Frogs’ struggles.
Bane averages 15.9 points per game — second in the conference behind Kansas’ Devon Dotson at 18.4 points per game — and ranks in the Top 10 among Big 12 players in rebounds, assists, steals, 3-point percentage, field goal percentage and minutes played.
Consider Huggins impressed.
“(Bane) is really good,” Huggins said. “He’s (a) leading scorer in the league, has a great range on his shot. He’s really good and has done a great job of working on his game.”
Saturday’s game will be the first of a two-game swing through the Lone Star State for West Virginia. After visiting TCU in Fort Worth, WVU then plays at Texas on Monday. That does not allow for much time to make adjustments between games, but it is something Huggins and WVU have asked for from the Big 12 when it comes to scheduling.
“We asked because of our travel and flying back and forth and getting back so late,” Huggins said. “We asked if they could find something in the schedule like they did to start the season with Kansas and Oklahoma State so it could cut down on our travel. It’s only fair to our guys instead of getting back at 3 o’clock in the morning and having to get up to go to class and study hall and everything else.”
WVU has already played Saturday-Monday road games this season to open conference play with trips to Kansas and Oklahoma State, but this weekend will be just the second time since joining the Big 12 for the 2012-13 season that the Mountaineers will have to hit the road for Saturday-Monday games when school is in session in Morgantown. WVU players will miss class Monday but are scheduled to be back in time to attend Tuesday classes.
Huggins said he favors this method of scheduling Big 12 road games because it is similar to tournament basketball when games are often played every day or every other day — like the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments, for example.
“I think we’re somewhat fortunate we played in that tournament in Mexico, with kind of a walk-through in a hotel ballroom, and I think the two games we have here, I think, can help us,” Huggins said. “I hope it helps us, anyway.”