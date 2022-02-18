Having now lost nine of its last 10 games, West Virginia has seemingly dropped off the map in terms of NCAA basketball tournament prospects.
ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, in his latest Bracketology, doesn’t have the Mountaineers mentioned anywhere. Not the first four out or next four out.
But West Virginia coach Bob Huggins doesn’t have much use for Lunardi or current projections.
“We’re very much a part of it,” Huggins said. “I saw the guy with bad teeth on TV and he said, ‘Well, if you don’t finish in the upper part of your league, you really shouldn’t be in the tournament.’ That guy teaches at [St. Joseph], what is he talking about? But everybody listens to him. What a great country. What a great country it is.”
If Huggins is correct and the Mountaineers’ tournament hopes are still alive, even he admitted his team has to get busy and in a hurry. That starts on Saturday with a pivotal game in Morgantown against No. 6 Kansas. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN.
It will be a rematch of an 85-59 victory for the Jayhawks on Jan. 15. In that game, the Mountaineers (14-11 overall, 3-9 Big 12 Conference) were outscored 52-28 in the second half.
Unfortunately, second-half shortcomings have been a big part of WVU’s recent swoon. That included Monday’s 78-73 loss at Kansas State, a game in which the Mountaineers led 42-35 at halftime.
“I really took a look at how are we going to start the second half better because we’ve played good first halves,” Huggins said. “We came out and just rolled over in the second half. How are we going to do that? What do we need to do in the locker room? What do we need to do coming out on the floor? What do we need to do to be ready in the second half?”
Despite the lopsided score of the teams’ first meeting, Huggins liked the way his team played for a half. The key will be replicating that, twice.
“We played pretty well the first half and in the second half we gave up an ungodly amount of baskets and they were all turnovers,” Huggins said. “We threw the ball to them, missed shots ... everything was transition. Honestly, I thought we did a pretty good job in the half court, but as we have a propensity to do, we kind of threw it to them. That started it, then we missed shots and the transition thing just killed us.”
In the previous meeting, the Jayhawks (21-4, 10-2) feasted on the interior, scoring 54 points in the paint compared to 20 for WVU.
Kansas is led by senior guard Ochai Agbaji (19.9 points per game, 43.5% from 3-point range), but Huggins is much more concerned about the Jayhawks’ size on the inside.
Sophomore forward Jalen Wilson (6-foot-8, 225 pounds) gives Kansas an inside-outside threat and he enters as the team’s second-leading scorer at 10.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Senior center David McCormack (6-10, 250) exploded for 19 points and 15 boards in the teams’ first meeting.
But more than any one of them, Huggins said the group of Kansas weapons under the basket poses the biggest problem for WVU.
“What hurt us was the inside guys, it wasn’t the perimeter guys,” Huggins said. “It was after [the guards] got it going, but the whole thing started because of those inside guys, and they’ve got a bunch of them. They’ve got four guys they can throw in there and I think all of them would start anywhere else. They’re good.”
With all that conference-leading Kansas brings with it, and with all of the struggles WVU has had in its 1-9 stretch, Huggins remains confident that his squad can turn the corner, and if it does, it will be in time. To his point, WVU remains 68th in the college basketball NET rankings, and all of the Mountaineers’ remaining opponents — Kansas, TCU (twice), Oklahoma, Texas and Iowa State — are ranked above that in the NET. All promise to be great challenges, yet all would seem to bring with them great opportunities.
And Huggins remained steadfast that his team is close. In fact, he took it a step further.
“I think we are due,” Huggins said. “We’ve had two or three games where a bounce, a call, a turnover ... yeah, we could’ve won the game. We haven’t gotten one. And then [leading scorer] Taz [Sherman] gets knocked out [with a concussion at Baylor] and they let him lay there for seemingly three days before they stopped play. It’s been a calamity of errors, not all ours. There were other people involved.
“We’re due, we’re 100% due.”
Huggins was also asked about the status of senior Gabe Osabuohien, who was held out of the Kansas State loss after being hit with two technical fouls and ejected from the team’s loss at Oklahoma State last Saturday.
Huggins insinuated Osabuohien would play, but wouldn’t commit either way.
“I think everybody wants Gabe to play — we want him to play, the players want him to play — but Gabe is his own worst enemy,” Huggins said. “I would think rather than going to fight the biggest, strongest kid on the block, you ought to be able to take care of yourself. He hasn’t figured that out yet and I think he will. He’s got one more day of practice to figure it out. and if he doesn’t, he’s going to sit on the bench.”