West Virginia men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins took to a Zoom media call on Tuesday to talk about the state of the program.
But the state of the Mountaineers is certainly a bit different than it was when the 2020-21 season ended in March, and some of it is still to be determined.
Huggins touched on all of it Tuesday, largely speaking about how his roster has changed and could continue to do so pending the decisions of guards Deuce McBride and Sean McNeil, both of whom remain in NBA draft consideration with the option to return to school.
The Mountaineers lost junior point guard Jordan McCabe (UNLV) and junior forward Emmitt Matthews (Washington) to the transfer portal, with junior power center Derek Culver declaring for the draft and hiring an agent, effectively ending his time with the Mountaineers.
Senior guard Taz Sherman, who entered his name into NBA draft consideration, has since announced that he would return, taking advantage of the NCAA’s offered extra year of eligibility. Forward Gabe Osabuohien will do the same.
Although the status of McBride and McNeil continues to hang over the program, Huggins has wasted no time retooling and restocking, adding four players through the transfer portal this offseason, including the announcement Monday of the addition of forward Jamel King, who attended Bella Vista Prep in Scottsdale, Arizona as a freshman a year ago.
Better passing, better defense, more versatility in the lineup and attacking and defending the rim — all are areas of need Huggins listed during his presser on Monday. Even with the ins, outs and continued uncertainty, the coach believes his roster is in position to improve in all of those aspects.
“I like our guys. I like our team,” Huggins said. “We don’t have probably as much size as we’ve had the last couple of years, but I think we’ve got guys that are going to be able to defend the rim and probably be a little more versatile.”
King is the third forward brought in through the portal this offseason, joining 6-foot-8 senior Pauly Paulicap (DePaul) and 6-9 senior Dimon Carrigan (Florida International). That influx of front-court players was not by accident.
Huggins said that 6-10 redshirt freshman Isaiah Cottrell is believed to be on track to return fully by the start of the season after suffering a torn Achilles tendon against Northeastern in late December. That would be huge, but with the uncertainty surrounding Cottrell’s health and the departure of Culver, Huggins said there wasn’t much choice but to find post help through the portal.
“We basically took three bigs, but we felt like we needed to take three bigs with everybody that we lost and the uncertainty with Isaiah,” Huggins said. “If we knew Isaiah was going to be healthy and going to be 100%, I don’t know that we would’ve went to the extreme that we went to. Our other guys are getting better. They’re getting better and better and better, but they’re not there yet.”
The fourth transfer comes in the form of 6-1 senior Malik Curry, a point guard from Old Dominion. As McBride’s draft stock continues to rise, the prospects of him not returning continue to become more real. Huggins said Curry is an insurance policy of sorts, and even if McBride does return, Curry should provide depth and a slashing, attacking option at the point.
“He’s really good at attacking the rim, and should Deuce not return, we need somebody who can put pressure on the rim,” Huggins said. “Taz and Sean can both score, but they’re not really great at attacking the rim. Malik can really attack the rim. I think he’s a guy who can get other guys shots because of his ability to penetrate.”
As Huggins pointed out, the return of Sherman, Osabuohien, Cottrell and sophomore Jalen Bridges will give the team plenty of experience as it pursues improvement in specific areas.
Huggins also spoke of broadening the defensive arsenal, including potential presses and a 1-1-3 zone as a priority.
Passing and defense, transfers and exits — to Huggins, it’s all just the pursuit of overall improvement and continued relevance in a rugged Big 12 Conference that has become one of the toughest leagues in the country, if not the best. In that meat grinder, Huggins knows the margin of error is razor thin and he’s determined to stay ahead of the curve.
“If you lose you’re going to get fired, and somebody’s going to lose in this league, that’s the way it is,” Huggins said. “I’m just trying to make sure that it isn’t me.”