In a game that ended about the time p.m. became a.m., West Virginia’s offense — compared to recent previous outings — proved to be night and day.
That was a good thing, even if it wasn’t quite good enough to snap the Mountaineers’ now six-game losing streak.
After pleading with and criticizing his team for weeks over its refusal to run offensive sets, West Virginia coach Bob Huggins finally got his message across, and it resulted in arguably the team’s best overall showing of the season, an 81-77 loss at No. 8 Baylor Monday night.
“I thought we moved the ball better, we scored the ball better,” Huggins said in a postgame interview.
There was plenty of statistical evidence to back that up.
The Mountaineers (13-8 overall, 2-6 Big 12 Conference) set a season high in field goal percentage (54.2%), topping 50% for just the third time and the first time since shooting 51.7% in a win over Elon in the third game of the season.
Monday’s 11 made 3-pointers were the most in a game this season, besting the nine WVU made in a win over Pitt in the second game of the season.
The Mountaineers’ 77 points were the most in a game since the team defeated Youngstown State 82-52 on Dec. 22.
But perhaps the most telling statistic was a season high of 16 assists as WVU flashed patience to go with moving, cutting and screening on the offensive end. That willingness to pass and the execution therein led to easier shots, thus spiking the aforementioned percentages.
“Every coach made an emphasis to move the ball,” senior guard Sean McNeil said. “We did it really well tonight with 16 assists, which led to easy buckets. We got a couple of backdoor layups, some wide-open jump shots, so hopefully we can just build off that going into this week.”
To finally ignite such changes, Huggins said he reached deep into his coaching bag of tricks.
“We went back to running the motion that we ran when I first came back [to WVU],” Huggins said. “Ran it then. Ran it all the way through the Final Four. Those guys were terrific because they could all handle it and they could all pass it. I thought our guys today did a pretty good job of running it.”
That wasn’t the only change Huggins made schematically ahead of the Baylor game. It wasn’t perfect, he Huggins believes it certainly was a start.
“We put some different things in offensively, tried to make some changes defensively as well,” Huggins said. “We didn’t do a very good job with it. We had just a little bit of time to work on it. We didn’t do as good a job — I say that and we stayed in the game, so I’m not ready to totally throw it out the window yet.”
Perhaps nobody on the roster has been more of a victim of the team’s ineffective half-court sets than McNeil, who is primarily a spot shooter. With a stagnant offense and no ball movement, open looks had become few and far between for McNeil, who scored seven points in each of the previous three games before going for 16 on Monday.
While McNeil admitted the execution on Monday helped, he also took some responsibility for his recent swoon.
“Personally, I’ve got to be better,” McNeil said. “I kind of let myself become distant, not only in scoring but in multiple ways. I’ve got to be more aggressive and tonight I was. But obviously it wasn’t enough.”
While the team’s losing streak has been no picnic for McNeil, he pointed out that everybody involved is suffering as well. Yet efforts like Monday’s, on the road after a short turnaround from Saturday’s loss at Arkansas, according to McNeil prove the team’s resilience, something that could prove to be its saving grace down the stretch.
“It’s tough. Everybody is frustrated, the players, the staff, everybody involved is frustrated,” McNeil admitted. “Losing isn’t fun. But we’ve had a lot of good practices, a lot of good walk-throughs, especially today. I thought we competed really well, just the outcome isn’t what we wanted.
“Credit to our guys. It’s been a tough stretch for us. Not only with who we’re playing but obviously, the results. I thought today we came out and played really well with a ton of enthusiasm, a ton of energy.”
The Mountaineers’ next game is at 2 p.m. Saturday, when they host No. 14 Texas Tech (16-5 overall, 5-3 Big 12).