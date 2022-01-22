West Virginia made its longest road trip in Big 12 Conference play only to see the game largely decided within a few feet of the rim.
No. 18 Texas Tech piled up a 39-29 rebounding advantage with 17 of them coming on the offensive end, outscored WVU 30-16 in the paint and, though a bit better, West Virginia again struggled to score in close, missing seven layups. Combined with some shoddy ball handling by the Mountaineers, it was enough to result in a 78-65 Red Raiders win Saturday in Lubbock, Texas.
It marked the third straight loss for the Mountaineers (13-5 overall, 2-5 Big 12), all in league play and all coming at the hands of ranked opponents.
WVU made just 4 of 13 shots within a couple feet of the rim in a 77-68 loss to No. 5 Baylor on Tuesday and those struggles continued on Saturday. In addition to that, the Mountaineers turned the ball over 17 times leading to 11 Tech points.
“We just give people way too many shots,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “We scored it better around the goal -- we spent two days trying to work at it and make sure we could score it around the goal -- we scored it around the goal a little bit.
“You’ve got to want to do it. You’ve got to care. We’ve got some guys that do that and we’ve got some guys that if they are doing it, it’s disguised very well.”
Despite all of its shortcomings, West Virginia -- as it did on Tuesday against Baylor -- hung around and had its chances at the end, largely because of its defense that limited the Red Raiders (15-4, 5-2) to just 5 of 20 shooting from 3-point range.
But also similar to Tuesday’s game, the Mountaineers couldn’t make the plays they needed down the stretch.
WVU senior guard Taz Sherman scored six straight points, culminating in a 3-pointer from the corner with 6:21 to go to put West Virginia in front 54-53.
From there however, it was a myriad of turnovers on the Mountaineer end and made shots on Texas Tech’s end. The Red Raiders immediately answered with a 12-2 run to seize control, with Terrence Shannon -- who led all scorers with 23 points -- pouring in nine points in that span. His second of back-to-back 3-pointers made the score 65-56 with just 3:16 left and WVU wouldn’t get closer than six from there.
Texas Tech made three of its five 3-pointers inside the final 5:01, and two of them -- one from Shannon and another from Bryson Williams -- were wide-open shots. In that stretch and for stretches during the game, West Virginia went to a 1-2-2 zone that was installed to help clog the middle and force the Red Raiders to take outside jumpers.
Huggins said some miscommunication on switches within the zone led to the open looks that weighed heavily into the final result.
“This is not a very good perimeter-shooting club and so, as I watched their games, they score the ball in the paint and so I thought that if we played that 1-2-2 zone and we kind of packed it and didn’t get spread out too much that it would be good,” Huggins explained. “And it was good. But how hard is it to bump? So, my guy let’s say he back cuts, I take him to the next guy and give him to him and say, ‘Take him, take him’ and I pop back out and get a guy. How hard is that?
“We’ve done that before and I’ve never had guys think that was hard to do.”
While Texas Tech certainly had the offensive rebounding advantage (17-8), it didn’t necessarily convert immediately off those, with both teams finishing with nine second-chance points. The real difference was not seen in the extra points the Red Raiders got but in the possessions West Virginia didn’t get.
Texas Tech attempted seven more shots than WVU (59-52) and, more glaringly, 14 more free throws (36-22). All told, Texas Tech converted 25 out of 36 times at the free-throw lin compared to a solid 18-for-22 showing by WVU.
By game’s end, four Mountaineers -- Gabe Osabuohien, Malik Curry, Jalen Bridges and Pauly Paulicap -- had fouled out. West Virginia was whistled for 30 fouls with Texas Tech being called for 20.
Sherman poured in 21 points, his best output since scoring 27 in a win over Kent State on Dec. 12. But Tech limited West Virginia elsewhere, holding Sean McNeil to seven points. Curry was the only other Mountaineer in double figures, finishing with 11.
Kevin Obanor added 18 points for Texas Tech with Williams chipping in 13.
West Virginia will host Oklahoma at 8 p.m. Wednesday.