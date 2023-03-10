KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- West Virginia will now turn its focus to the NCAA Tournament, after falling 78-61 to top-seeded Kansas in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday at T-Mobile Center.
The Mountaineers believe their late-season surge is enough to get in with an at-large bid, but they’ll wait to learn their next destination and opponent during Sunday’s 6 p.m. selection show.
“I'm proud of our team,” said WVU guard Erik Stevenson, who scored a team-high 13 points in Thursday’s loss. “We dug ourselves out of a huge hole in this league to start, and we're going to get our name called on Sunday. Just a matter of when and where, who we play. … It's a one-game season at this point.”
WVU (19-14) has won four of its last six games after starting the Big 12 slate with five straight losses, and both losses in the closing stretch of the season have come against the Jayhawks -- the defending national champions who are ranked No. 3 in the country and who won the Big 12 regular-season title.
Thursday marked the Mountaineers’ third loss to Kansas this season, with the closest of those coming at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, by just two points. WVU’s lack of success doesn’t affect its confidence moving into the Big Dance.
“Not at all,” Stevenson said.
“I mean, it's the No. 1 team in the country, to be honest with you,” added guard Joe Toussaint, who scored 11 points Thursday. “Doesn't really affect confidence.”
“We never lack confidence,” Stevenson continued.
The Mountaineers will want to forget Thursday’s game heading into the NCAA Tournament, however.
WVU turned the ball over 11 times in the first half and Kansas used a 14-0 run to pull ahead, and from there the Jayhawks never looked back. WVU coach Bob Huggins said “without a question” his team's energy and effort were the biggest factors in the result, and that “we had no bounce in our step at all.”
“I would hope that next week -- I guess next week or whenever it is that we get in the NCAA Tournament -- that we forget about this,” the Hall of Fame coach said. “This wasn't the team that I had all year. I mean, we came out with absolutely no enthusiasm, no pep in our step. It was a bad game. It was a bad game from where I was, just trying to watch it. We just didn't play.”
WVU had been on the NCAA Tournament bubble entering the closing weeks of the regular season, but reeled off wins over Oklahoma State at home, at Iowa State and against Kansas State in three of the last four regular-season matchups. The Mountaineers also handled Texas Tech in the opening game of the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday, 78-62.
As of Friday morning, WVU was 24th in the NET rankings and 17th in the KenPom Ratings.
ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi, as of 11:30 a.m. Friday, had the Mountaineers projected as a No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament with a trip to Birmingham, Alabama, to take on Iowa in the first round. As of Friday morning, CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm predicted WVU to be a No. 9 seed and face Maryland in the first round in Birmingham.
Lunardi projects the Big 12 to have seven teams -- all but Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and Oklahoma -- make the field. The Cowboys are the first team in the “first four out.”
Three Big 12 teams -- Kansas, Texas and Baylor -- are all in the AP top 10. The Bears lost to Iowa State in Thursday’s first quarterfinal and Texas knocked off Oklahoma State. Kansas State is ranked No. 12 and TCU is ranked No. 22. The Horned Frogs beat the Wildcats in the Big 12 quarterfinals Thursday night.
“I think when you look at the coaches in our league, they're great coaches. You know, there's not a bad coach in the league. They're all terrific coaches. And they've got good players,” Huggins said. “So I think anybody in our league could make a run. And a lot of it depends on matchups.”
The men’s NCAA Tournament selection show will air at 6 p.m. Sunday on CBS.
The First Four games are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio, and the first- and second-round games will be played March 16-19.
The regional games are scheduled from March 23-26, with the Final Four and championship game taking place April 1 and 3.