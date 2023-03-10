The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- West Virginia will now turn its focus to the NCAA Tournament, after falling 78-61 to top-seeded Kansas in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday at T-Mobile Center.

The Mountaineers believe their late-season surge is enough to get in with an at-large bid, but they’ll wait to learn their next destination and opponent during Sunday’s 6 p.m. selection show.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

