In a league as competitive as the Big 12 Conference, a two-game winning streak automatically designates a team as one of the hottest in the conference.
By that measure, Saturday afternoon’s collision in the WVU Coliseum is a juicy matchup.
Kansas State will come calling on No. 10 West Virginia, with tipoff scheduled for 4 p.m. in Morgantown. The game will air on ESPN2.
When looking at both teams’ seasons as a whole, the game wouldn’t appear to have much intrigue behind it. WVU enters at 16-6 overall and 9-4 in the Big 12, putting it in sole possession of second place in the league standings. The Wildcats, meanwhile, are 7-18 and 3-13 in the league, ranking only above Iowa State (0-14 in the Big 12).
But it’s what happened lately that worries Mountaineer coach Bob Huggins and has the attention of WVU’s players. Kansas State broke a 13-game losing streak with a 62-54 win over TCU last Saturday and followed that up with a 62-57 victory over No. 7 Oklahoma on Tuesday.
The Wildcats feature 11 freshmen and sophomores and just one senior on their 14-man roster, and that youth has been detrimental at times this season. But Huggins sees a team that’s grown, mirroring a Mountaineer team he had just two seasons ago, when WVU entered the Big 12 tournament at 12-19, only t0o win two games and improbably advance to the semifinals.
“I told our guys yesterday they are very similar to what [WVU juniors] Jordan [McCabe], Emmitt [Matthews], Derek [Culver], that crew was for us,” Huggins said Friday. “We struggled early and then by the end of the regular season we make a run in the conference tournament because those guys had grown up a lot. I think that’s where K-State is. They’ve grown up. They’re playing really well.”
There were signs of Kansas State’s recent success even during its losing streak. The Wildcats lost by just three (80-77) to No. 14 Texas on Feb. 9 and hung around with Oklahoma State on Feb. 13 before ultimately succumbing 67-60.
The Mountaineers had a part of Kansas State’s losing skid as well, registering a 69-47 win Jan. 23 in Manhattan, Kansas. In that game, the Wildcats were without freshman guard Nijel Pack, who leads the team in scoring at 12.1 points per game. The team’s lone senior, guard Mike McGuirl, hit five 3-pointers in the team’s win over the Sooners and is second on the team in scoring at 11.8 points per game.
But with two straight wins in the rear-view mirror heading into Saturday, Huggins sees a team that is getting improvement and contributions across the board and is an opponent that is as formidable as any other on a night-in, night-out basis.
“Their young kids are playing really well,” Huggins said. “They’re getting to the foul line, they’ve got guys that can make shots, they’ve got guys that can bounce it, they’re rebounding the ball better -- [Wildcats coach] Bruce [Weber] has got them playing really well defensively, they don’t extend themselves -- I told our guys it’s similar to playing Virginia. You’re not going to get much inside the 3[-point line].”
The Mountaineers have been admittedly guilty of letting down or playing down to competition at times this season. On the surface, especially coming off a streak in which WVU played four ranked opponents in its last five games and with a game looming against No. 2 Baylor on Tuesday, Saturday’s contest would seem to be the perfect situation for another one of those lapses.
But with conference and national tournaments looming just past next weekend, the Mountaineers can’t afford to make those same kinds of mistakes, and that’s a point not lost on WVU’s players.
“We’ve definitely got to be focused on who we’re playing next and that’s Kansas State,” junior guard Sean McNeil said. “We can’t overlook any team, I think we’ve kind of done that a few times this season. But especially in the Big 12 -- in this league, anybody can beat anybody on any given night, so we’re definitely focused on Kansas State.”