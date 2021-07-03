West Virginia fans have seen the last of Miles “Deuce” McBride in a Mountaineer uniform.
The 6-foot-2 guard, who led WVU in scoring at 15.9 points per game during the 2020-21 season, will forego his remaining college eligibility and have his name available for the upcoming NBA draft, according to published reports.
Sources confirmed to MetroNews Friday that McBride informed WVU coach Bob Huggins of his decision to remain in the draft. McBride had until Wednesday to make a decision on returning to the Mountaineers or going pro.
McBride reportedly upped his draft stock during the NBA Combine in June in Chicago, increasing the chances that he'll be selected in the two-round NBA draft, scheduled for July 29.
According to cbssports.com, McBride and Alabama's Josh Primo were the two shooting guards who were most impressive at the combine.
"McBride was helped by his impressive measurables -- he stands just 6-foot-1 without shoes but had a plus-7.75 wingspan -- and even more by his confidence on the court," wrote Kyle Boone of CBS Sports. "A deadeye shooter, his stroke looked pure as ever and his defensive prowess as a pressure point at the lead guard spot -- which really flashed at West Virginia -- again helped him impress folks in Chicago.
"Both [McBride and Primo] could wind up as top-25 picks in this year's draft and after entering the combine as prospects considered to be on the fence, it wouldn't surprise if both stay in the draft and wind up being selected in the mid-to-late first round."
If McBride is a first-round pick, he's guaranteed the first two years of a four-year contract to begin his career, with the selecting team holding an option on the third and fourth years of the deal.
Besides his team-best scoring output last season, McBride averaged 4.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds over 29 games. He also led the Mountaineers in playing time (34.1 minutes per game) and steals (55) and shot 43.1% from the floor, 41.4% on 3-pointers and 81.3% from the free-throw line.
McBride's departure won't leave WVU depleted at the guard position. Sean McNeil removed his name from NBA draft consideration, and joins seniors Taz Sherman, Kedrian Johnson and Malik Curry, a transfer from Old Dominion, in the backcourt.
WVU also has two incoming freshman guards, Seth Wilson and Kobe Johnson.