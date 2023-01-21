The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

MORGANTOWN — The West Virginia women’s basketball team avoided another second-half collapse and beat Texas Tech 67-57 on Saturday at the WVU Coliseum.

The Mountaineers were coming off a loss at Kansas in which they were outscored 57-24 in the second half, and on Saturday after taking a six-point lead into halftime, the Lady Raiders rallied to take the lead early in the third. WVU responded in the final few minutes of the quarter to pull back ahead in the eventual 10-point victory to improve to 4-3 in Big 12 play.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow {span}@{/span}{span}JMacDonaldSport {/span}on Twitter.

