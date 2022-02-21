After West Virginia and TCU torched the nets with hot-shooting first halves on Monday, the law of averages indicated that both teams would likely fall back to earth offensively.
When that inevitably happened, the Horned Frogs’ advantages inside and the Mountaineers’ deficiencies in the same area afforded TCU more chances, closer looks and more trips to the foul line.
Those things combined proved to make the difference.
The host Horned Frogs (16-8 overall, 5-7 Big 12 Conference) continued the recent punishment of WVU (14-13, 3-11) on the glass, outrebounding the Mountaineers 42-24, and were just a little better in several other areas and it all added up to a 77-67 TCU victory.
The win snapped TCU’s three-game losing streak, giving the Horned Frogs a crucial win in sustaining their NCAA Tournament hopes.
Meanwhile, it’s becoming more and more apparent with each game that any chance for the Mountaineers to make the tournament will need to come by virtue of winning the Big 12 tournament. With an 11th loss in its last 12 games, West Virginia’s aspirations for an at-large bid, have all but evaporated.
“I thought they came out with a lot of energy, made hard cuts, great cuts, really put pressure on the rim and we didn’t respond to it very well,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “When you get doubled in rebounds, when you continuously turn the ball over ... we’ve got a guy who was minus-15, got a guy who was minus-11, got a guy minus-13, got a guy minus-nine, another guy minus-eight, how are you going to win?”
On Monday, WVU couldn’t have started much hotter, making 8 of its first 10 shots from the floor. The problem for the Mountaineers was that TCU was nearly just locked in early, hitting 8 of its first 13 shots. For 20 minutes, the WVU team that has been hurt mightily by an inconsistent and sometimes outright dormant offense couldn’t have been more different as the Mountaineers finished the half shooting 54.8% from the floor (17 for 31).
That charge was led by senior guard Taz Sherman, who piled up 17 points before the half ended.
Yet the Horned Frogs not only kept pace, they were by and large a step ahead — and with 4:24 remaining in the half, 11 points ahead.
But after TCU’s Chuck O’Bannon buried a 3 to give the Horned Frogs a 43-32 lead, the Mountaineers clamped down, holding the home team scoreless the rest of the way while ripping off a 10-0 run to enter the locker room down just one at 43-42.
But as the offenses slowed down, West Virginia couldn’t maintain the momentum. TCU got a layup from Emanuel Miller and a 3 from O’Bannon to start the second half and the Mountaineers would get no closer than four from that point on.
As the game slowly slipped away, WVU slipped back into many of its bad habits. The Mountaineers mustered just 34.6% shooting after the break and Sherman scored just six more points, though still finishing with a game-high 23. The Horned Frogs finished with 25 free-throw attempts, making 15 of them, while the Mountaineers were 9 for 16.
Again, WVU was outscored in the paint, this time 40-28, which was a marked improvement from Saturday’s home loss to Kansas as the Jayhawks manhandled the Mountaineers inside 40-12. TCU also built advantages in fast-break points (18-12) and second-chance points (14-6) and finished with a mark of 54% (29 for 54) from the floor.
“Story of the whole season, we didn’t come out and play in the second half,” a dejected Sherman said. “We didn’t rebound. We didn’t defend well in either half in my opinion. We’ve just got to do better, that’s all I have to say.”
The Horned Frogs’ starting five each finished in double figures, led by Miller’s 18 points. Mike Miles was next with 15 points for TCU, followed by O’Bannon with 11 and Damion Baugh and Xavier Cork with 10 each.
Kedrian Johnson added 12 points for the Mountaineers with second-leading scorer Sean McNeil being held scoreless, going 0 for 5 from the floor in 23 minutes.
WVU will continue a busy week with a trip to Iowa State on Wednesday. The game will tip at 7 p.m. and will air on ESPNU.