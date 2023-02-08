MORGANTOWN — Kedrian Johnson tied a season high with 22 points and Emmitt Matthews Jr. had a season-high 20 points as West Virginia edged No. 11 Iowa State 76-71 on Wednesday at the WVU Coliseum.
The Mountaineers went ahead by double digits late in the first half before having to hold off a second-half rally from the Cyclones to claim their third straight win at home and fifth victory in their last seven games.
“That’s generally what happens in this league,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “It was, I thought, an extremely physical game, and I think that’s what you get in this league as well.”
In a game with plenty of fouls and free throws, the Mountaineers (15-9 overall, 4-7 Big 12) knocked down 84% of shots from the charity stripe, scoring 26 points from there and getting the Cyclones (16-7, 7-4) in foul trouble late in the game.
So it only made sense the ending came down to fouls and free throws.
After Iowa State (16-7, 7-4) took a 71-70 lead with less than a minute and a half remaining, Joe Toussaint was fouled and knocked down his free throws. WVU came up with a defensive stop, but couldn’t capitalize at the other end.
Iowa State had an opportunity for a layup with 10 seconds left off a WVU turnover, but Tre King couldn’t finish one-on-one against Toussaint, who was fouled after the Mountaineers grabbed the rebound. He made both attempts to extend WVU’s lead to three.
The senior transfer from Iowa took a charge to give the Mountaineers back the ball and Matthews made two more free throws in the final few seconds to close out the 76-71 victory.
“We just need to be better at being the aggressor,” Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “I know when you play other teams that are physical, when you pressure the basketball and you set the tone, the foul count things seem to go your way. We didn’t do that, so we had a lot of guys that were challenged with foul trouble throughout the course of the game.”
Behind the 22 points from Johnson — who also had 22 against Texas — and Matthews’ 20 was Tre Mitchell with nine. The Mountaineers shot 42% from both the field and the arc and went 26 of 31 from the free throw line in the game.
“Coming into this game, watching film, watching them play other teams, we knew they were an aggressive defensive team because that’s what they get most of their points from — points off turnovers — so it was part of the game plan to attack them, get it to the basket, draw fouls,” Johnson said.
Jaren Holmes led Iowa State with 18 points, Lipsey netted 16 and Caleb Grill had 13. The Cyclones will next host Oklahoma State on Saturday.
WVU made five of its first nine 3-point attempts, including three in a 9-0 run with two from Mitchell, to take a 15-point lead with 4:36 to play in the first half, but Iowa State chipped away with the help of a technical foul called on Toussaint after the WVU guard finished a tough layup.
Gabe Kalscheur knocked down both free throws and Caleb Grill followed with a 3-pointer to send the Cyclones on an 11-4 run to close the half down 36-30.
Iowa State tied the game twice early in the second half before taking the lead for the first time since Osun Osunniyi opened the game with a bucket with an 8-0 run that featured 3-pointers from Lipsey and Holmes. The latter capped the stretch with a layup with 11:20 to play.
The Mountaineers pulled back ahead with an 11-2 run. The first six points came at the free throw line before Johnson knocked down a jumper and triple to go back up by six. But Iowa State held WVU without a field goal late and took a 71-70 lead with 1:26 to play on a layup from Holmes.
The Mountaineers found a way to close out the victory over the ranked foe from there.
“We won. We won,” Matthews said. “I came back here to win games. I didn’t come back here to average 20 points, I didn’t come back here to score a bunch of buckets, I came back here to try to do something special with this team. Obviously we’ve been off to a slow start in Big 12 and right now we’re trying to correct it all.”
WVU will hit the road for the next two games. The Mountaineers will face No. 5 Texas in Austin on Saturday at noon ET, before making the short drive to face No. 14 Baylor in a 9 p.m. ET game on Monday.