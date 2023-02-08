The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

MORGANTOWN — Kedrian Johnson tied a season high with 22 points and Emmitt Matthews Jr. had a season-high 20 points as West Virginia edged No. 11 Iowa State 76-71 on Wednesday at the WVU Coliseum.

The Mountaineers went ahead by double digits late in the first half before having to hold off a second-half rally from the Cyclones to claim their third straight win at home and fifth victory in their last seven games.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

