The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

NORMAN, Okla. -- West Virginia fell to 0-5 in Big 12 Conference play with a 77-76 loss to Oklahoma at Lloyd Noble Center on Saturday.

Free throw shooting was again costly for the Mountaineers (10-7 overall, 0-5 Big 12), who entered the game shooting 62.2% from the free throw line in Big 12 play and went 8 of 16 from the line Saturday. That included key misses down the stretch.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you