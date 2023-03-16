The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

NCAA W Virginia Maryland Basketball

Maryland guard Jahmir Young (1) attempts a layup past West Virginia forward Jimmy Bell Jr. (15) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Birmingham, Ala., Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 AP photo

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — West Virginia’s season came to a close with a 67-65 loss to Maryland in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at Legacy Arena.

The Mountaineers led by 13 points at one juncture, but a late run from the Terrapins was too much to overcome and Kedrian Johnson’s attempt at a game-winning heave at the buzzer missed the mark.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

